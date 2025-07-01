‘Personal Challenge’—Dani Carvajal Issues Trent Alexander-Arnold Verdict
Dani Carvajal is ready for the challenge which Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arrival at Real Madrid poses, although it promises to be a healthy rivalry.
Madrid’s skipper for the upcoming campaign spent almost the entirety of the 2024–25 regular season sidelined with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). After nine months of grueling recovery sessions, the 33-year-old is looking forward to his first competitive appearance at this summer’s Club World Cup.
“On a personal level, I feel great,” Carvajal beamed to Real Madrid’s official website on the day before the club’s round-of-16 tie against Juventus. “I don’t know if I’ll be part of the squad tomorrow, perhaps I can be on the bench and available to the coach.
“I’m really pleased in that sense. I know myself and I know that if they bring me on, I’ll give 100% out there. All out. No fear, confidence is sky high.”
Carvajal’s bulletproof mentality hasn’t been dented by the arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The England international joined from Liverpool in time to feature at the Club World Cup, starting in all three of Madrid’s group stage games. Trent—to borrow the name draped across the back of his shirt—has improved with each outing, and seemed to particularly enjoy his role as a wingback against RB Salzburg.
What that means for Carvajal—one of the world’s leading right backs himself—remains to be seen. The Spaniard didn’t show many signs of concern. “Professionally, it’s normal: at every team there are new signings, new players, and I took that as a personal challenge too,” he shrugged. “I love to compete, I love to have challenges in front of me. I hope that healthy competition can make the team even better.”
Off the pitch, Alexander-Arnold has already made a strong impression on his teammates. “Trent has adapted phenomenally well, he has got on with everyone fantastically,” Carvajal revealed. “He has been super friendly: when we have had an afternoon off, he has come with everyone to eat, he seems a very, very good lad. He already knew Jude [Bellingham] but it’s with everyone.”
There is a world where Xabi Alonso finds room in the starting XI for Carvajal and Alexander-Arnold, perhaps deploying the senior man as part of the new-look back-three. Madrid’s captain is willing to play wherever he is needed. “As for the position: I don’t know,” Carvajal admitted.
“I haven’t thought about it, because if the manager asks me to play on the left wing I play in the left wing. It’s not something that concerns me, far from it. I just want to help. I’ve played center back, left back, right back...if it’s in goal, I’m available. It’s been nine months but I feel good, I’m ready.”