Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus: Alonso to Make Mbappé Decision
Real Madrid’s quest to secure a record-extending sixth Club World Cup continues on Tuesday, as they take on Juventus in the round of 16.
After struggling their way through Matchday 1 against Al Hilal, Xabi Alonso’s Madrid have since shown impressive resilience and swagger to qualify for the knockout stages as Group H winners.
First, Pachuca were cast aside despite Raul Asencio’s early dismissal, then RB Salzburg were turned over without much fuss as superstar Vinícius Júnior came to the fore.
Their task in the last 16 is far from simple as they prepare for their first competitive meeting with Juventus since 2018. The Bianconeri aren’t the giants they once were, but Igor Tudor has at least stumbled upon stability during his tenure so far.
Here’s how Madrid could line up for their round of 16 clash in Miami.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus (3-5-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—No goalkeeper boasted a better save percentage during the group stage than Courtois (93.3%), who was particularly brilliant in Madrid’s 3–1 win over Pachuca on Matchday 2.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Carlo Ancelotti used Tchouaméni at center back plenty of times last season, and Raúl Asencio’s suspension means the Frenchman could keep his place in Alonso’s backline.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The German was forced off against Salzburg, but only because of cramp. The aggressive defender is expected to be fit for Tuesday’s game.
CB: Dean Huijsen—The summer addition is nothing short of a unicorn center back. Huijsen has already left a distinct impression on Madridistas, and he’s a shoo-in to remain in Madrid’s backline here.
RWB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—The blockbuster summer signing impressed on Matchday 3 in a wing-back role, and Alonso’s likely retention of the system should offer the Englishman a chance to affect proceedings in the final third.
CM: Federico Valverde—Valverde has scored in back-to-back games and now has five Club World Cup goals to his name. He’s chasing Cristiano Ronaldo’s all-time record of seven.
CM: Arda Güler—The new manager has spoken glowingly of Güler at the start of his tenure, and it looks like the Turkish sensation will play a prominent role for Alonso in a preferred central position.
CM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham scored superbly on Matchday 2 and had a major hand in Vini Jr’s opener against Salzburg. He seems to have quickly developed a great relationship with the new manager.
LWB: Fran García—With Ferland Mendy out of action, there are few standing in García’s way down the left flank.
ST: Vinícius Júnior—The Brazilian’s tournament burst into life in their final group game. Madrid’s verticality and Vini’s speed in behind proved far too much for Salzburg to handle. Juve are likely to be a sterner test defensively, even if they were thumped by Manchester City last time out.
ST: Gonzalo García—Alonso has grown fond of the 21-year-old forward, who’s functioned as a useful facilitator at the tournament so far. García recorded a goal involvement in each of Madrid’s group games. Kylian Mbappé should be back on the bench after recovering from an illness.
