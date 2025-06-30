SI

Real Madrid vs. Juventus: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Two European giants meet in the round of 16 of the 2025 Club World Cup.

Real Madrid take on Juventus in a repeat of the 2017 Champions League final.
Real Madrid take on Juventus in a repeat of the 2017 Champions League final. / IMAGO/Visionhaus

For the first time ever, Real Madrid take on Juventus in a competitive fixture outside of the Champions League/European Cup, and the pair are playing for a spot in the Club World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

Their previous duel was laden in controversy, as Juventus rallied from a 3–0 first-leg deficit in Madrid to restore parity in their 2017–18 Champions League quarterfinal, but a late penalty handed Los Blancos the chance to send them into the last four. Cristiano Ronaldo delivered from the spot.

It’s thus been more than seven years since these two European behemoths faced off.

Juventus enter the knockout stages of this competition having succumbed to a battering at the hands of Manchester City in their final group game. However, emphatic wins over Al Ain and Wydad AC meant they’d already booked their place in the last 16.

Madrid, meanwhile, started their campaign—and life under Xabi Alonso—with a 1–1 draw against Al Hilal. Since then, though, the Spanish giants have impressed and a 3–0 victory over RB Salzburg on Matchday 3 meant they won Group H.

Alonso is aiming to lead the 15-time Champions League winners to their sixth Club World Cup triumph in the United States this summer, but they’ve got a tough route to the final, starting with Tuesday’s high-profile duel.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this round of 16 clash at the Club World Cup.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Juventus Kick-Off?

  • Location: Miami, United States
  • Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
  • Date: Tuesday, July 1
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / noon PT
  • Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

Real Madrid vs. Juventus Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Real Madrid: 2 wins
  • Juventus: 2 wins
  • Draws: 1
  • Last Meeting: Real Madrid 1–3 Juventus (April 11, 2018) - Champions League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Real Madrid

Juventus

RB Salzburg 0–3 Real Madrid - 26/6/25

Juventus 2–5 Man City - 26/6/25

Real Madrid 3–1 Pachuca - 18/6/25

Juventus 4–1 Wydad AC - 22/6/25

Real Madrid 1–1 Al Hial - 18/6/25

Al Ain 0–5 Juventus - 19/6/25

Real Madrid 2–0 Real Sociedad - 24/5/25

Venezia 2–3 Juventus - 25/5/25

Sevilla 0–2 Real Madrid - 18/05/25

Juventus 2–0 Udinese - 18/5/25

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás

United Kingdom

DAZN

Canada

DAZN

Mexico

DAZN, tabii

Real Madrid Team News

Gonzalo García
Gonzalo García has impressed for Madrid at the Club World Cup. / IMAGO/Nicolo Campo

Kylian Mbappé is yet to feature at the Club World Cup due to gastroenteritis, but the Frenchman has returned from hospital and trained ahead of Tuesday’s knockout clash. However, Gonzalo García has ably filled in up top for Madrid so far, and the young Spaniard should retain his place against Juve.

There otherwise isn‘t much change on the injury front, with David Alaba ruled out for the rest of the tournament, Alonso is also without Eduardo Camavinga, Endrick and Ferland Mendy.

The new manager successfully adopted a back three against Salzburg after Raúl Asencio was sent off on Matchday 2, and we could see a similar system deployed in Miami. Antonio Rüdiger also has a chance of starting despite his enforced withdrawal last time out. The German was only dealing with cramp.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Juventus (3-5-2): Courtois; Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, Huijsen; Alexander-Arnold, Valverde; Güler, Bellingham, F. García; G. García, Vinícius Júnior

Juventus Team News

Kenan Yildiz
Kenan Yildiz will return to Tudor’s starting lineup. / IMAGO/Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Tudor’s rotation against Man City was curious, with some of Juve’s stars from their opening two games either dropping to the bench or not playing at all.

Randal Kolo Muani, Khephren Thuram, Kenan Yildiz and Andrea Cambiaso are certainties to return to the Bianconeri XI in Miami.

Juve are yet to suffer from injuries in the U.S. this summer, but burgeoning fullback Juan Cabal was unable to travel with the squad for the tournament due to an ACL tear.

Juventus Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Juventus predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (3-4-3): Di Gregorio; Savona, Kelly, Kalulu; Costa, Thuram, Locatelli, Cambiaso; Conceição, Kolo Muani, Yildiz.

Real Madrid vs. Juventus Score Prediction

Alonso’s Madrid were very good against Salzburg, with the Spaniard’s influence beginning to manifest on-field after a sluggish start to the tournament. They’re facing a Juventus team that, in contrast, opened up their campaign emphatically but enter the knockouts off the back of a huge defeat.

Their 5-4-1 defensive block was easily manipulated and taken apart by a meticulous Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City team, but they will be emboldened by the returns of several key players to Tudor’s starting XI on Tuesday.

Juve will be improved from their recent defeat, there’s no doubt about that, but it feels like the momentum is with the Spaniards heading into this blockbuster fixture.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2–1 Juventus

James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

