Real Madrid vs. Juventus: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
For the first time ever, Real Madrid take on Juventus in a competitive fixture outside of the Champions League/European Cup, and the pair are playing for a spot in the Club World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday night.
Their previous duel was laden in controversy, as Juventus rallied from a 3–0 first-leg deficit in Madrid to restore parity in their 2017–18 Champions League quarterfinal, but a late penalty handed Los Blancos the chance to send them into the last four. Cristiano Ronaldo delivered from the spot.
It’s thus been more than seven years since these two European behemoths faced off.
Juventus enter the knockout stages of this competition having succumbed to a battering at the hands of Manchester City in their final group game. However, emphatic wins over Al Ain and Wydad AC meant they’d already booked their place in the last 16.
Madrid, meanwhile, started their campaign—and life under Xabi Alonso—with a 1–1 draw against Al Hilal. Since then, though, the Spanish giants have impressed and a 3–0 victory over RB Salzburg on Matchday 3 meant they won Group H.
Alonso is aiming to lead the 15-time Champions League winners to their sixth Club World Cup triumph in the United States this summer, but they’ve got a tough route to the final, starting with Tuesday’s high-profile duel.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Juventus Kick-Off?
- Location: Miami, United States
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, July 1
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / noon PT
- Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
Real Madrid vs. Juventus Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Madrid: 2 wins
- Juventus: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Real Madrid 1–3 Juventus (April 11, 2018) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Real Madrid
Juventus
RB Salzburg 0–3 Real Madrid - 26/6/25
Juventus 2–5 Man City - 26/6/25
Real Madrid 3–1 Pachuca - 18/6/25
Juventus 4–1 Wydad AC - 22/6/25
Real Madrid 1–1 Al Hial - 18/6/25
Al Ain 0–5 Juventus - 19/6/25
Real Madrid 2–0 Real Sociedad - 24/5/25
Venezia 2–3 Juventus - 25/5/25
Sevilla 0–2 Real Madrid - 18/05/25
Juventus 2–0 Udinese - 18/5/25
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
Real Madrid Team News
Kylian Mbappé is yet to feature at the Club World Cup due to gastroenteritis, but the Frenchman has returned from hospital and trained ahead of Tuesday’s knockout clash. However, Gonzalo García has ably filled in up top for Madrid so far, and the young Spaniard should retain his place against Juve.
There otherwise isn‘t much change on the injury front, with David Alaba ruled out for the rest of the tournament, Alonso is also without Eduardo Camavinga, Endrick and Ferland Mendy.
The new manager successfully adopted a back three against Salzburg after Raúl Asencio was sent off on Matchday 2, and we could see a similar system deployed in Miami. Antonio Rüdiger also has a chance of starting despite his enforced withdrawal last time out. The German was only dealing with cramp.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Juventus (3-5-2): Courtois; Rüdiger, Tchouaméni, Huijsen; Alexander-Arnold, Valverde; Güler, Bellingham, F. García; G. García, Vinícius Júnior
Juventus Team News
Tudor’s rotation against Man City was curious, with some of Juve’s stars from their opening two games either dropping to the bench or not playing at all.
Randal Kolo Muani, Khephren Thuram, Kenan Yildiz and Andrea Cambiaso are certainties to return to the Bianconeri XI in Miami.
Juve are yet to suffer from injuries in the U.S. this summer, but burgeoning fullback Juan Cabal was unable to travel with the squad for the tournament due to an ACL tear.
Juventus Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Juventus predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (3-4-3): Di Gregorio; Savona, Kelly, Kalulu; Costa, Thuram, Locatelli, Cambiaso; Conceição, Kolo Muani, Yildiz.
Real Madrid vs. Juventus Score Prediction
Alonso’s Madrid were very good against Salzburg, with the Spaniard’s influence beginning to manifest on-field after a sluggish start to the tournament. They’re facing a Juventus team that, in contrast, opened up their campaign emphatically but enter the knockouts off the back of a huge defeat.
Their 5-4-1 defensive block was easily manipulated and taken apart by a meticulous Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City team, but they will be emboldened by the returns of several key players to Tudor’s starting XI on Tuesday.
Juve will be improved from their recent defeat, there’s no doubt about that, but it feels like the momentum is with the Spaniards heading into this blockbuster fixture.
Prediction: Real Madrid 2–1 Juventus
