Police Arrest Dozens of PSG Fans, Teargas and Pepper Spray Used on ‘Thugs’

Champions League final celebrations for PSG fans were spoiled by violent clashes with police.

Toby Cudworth

Police clashed with PSG supporters on the streets of Paris.
Police clashed with PSG supporters on the streets of Paris. / IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

At least 81 people have been arrested after violence erupted on the streets of Paris in the aftermath of the Champions League final, local reports in France state.

Thousands of fans took to the streets to celebrate Paris Saint-Germain's 5–0 win over Inter, marking the club’s first-ever success in European football’s premier club competition.

The club’s Parc des Princes stadium was full to capacity as it broadcast the final in Munich on giant screens, and there scenes of jubilation as PSG cruised to victory thanks to goals from Achraf Hakimi, Désiré Doue (two), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and substitute teenager Senny Mayulu.

Hundreds of fireworks and flares were let off at the final whistle, but the unbridled joy soon turned to despair as images of police clashing with fans began to circulate on social media. Reuters report that dozens of people had been arrested outside of the stadium by the time the game had finished, with cars having been overturned and set on fire.

“True PSG fans are getting excited about their team’s magnificent performance,” Bruno Retailleau, France’s interior minister, said of the violence. “Meanwhile, barbarians have taken to the streets of Paris to commit crimes and provoke law enforcement.

“I have asked the internal security forces to react vigorously to these abuses. I offer my support to the police prefect and all the police officers who are ensuring everyone’s safety this evening.

“It is unbearable that it is not possible to party without fearing the savagery of a minority of thugs who respect nothing.”

It’s understood that close to 5,500 police officers were deployed on the night, with law enforcement officials authorised to use teargas and pepper spray to control the large crowds.

