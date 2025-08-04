‘Immense Injustice’—Portugal Chief Defends Cristiano Ronaldo Over Diogo Jota Funeral Absence
The president of the Portuguese Football Federation has come to Cristiano Ronaldo’s defense after the A Seleção captain did not attend Diogo Jota’s funeral.
The football world came together in mourning after Jota and his brother André Silva tragically passed away in a car accident one month ago. Teammates of past and present paid tribute to the brothers both at Anfield and in Gondomar, Portugal, where the funeral service was held.
Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias, João Félix and Bruno Fernandes were just four of Jota’s Portugal teammates to pay their respects at the funeral. Noticeably absent, though, was Ronaldo.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner came under fire for missing the service, which was “unfair” in the eyes of Pedro Proença.
“It’s an immense injustice to say that Cristiano, in some way, played a more detached role in this,” the Portuguese Football Federation president said in an interview with Tribuna Expresso.
“From the very beginning, the captain was with us and was one of the people who most closely connected with the national team family, with Jota’s own blood family,” Proença continued.
Ronaldo reportedly did not attend Jota’s funeral because he did not want to take attention away from the service.
“And I say it again: what they said about our captain is unfair,” Proença said. “Cristiano Ronaldo, he was one of the people who felt it the most, especially because he was a true teammate of Jota.”
Ronaldo and Jota played together for A Seleção, taking part in Portugal’s 2019 and 2025 Nations League triumphs. Following the Liverpool forward’s passing, Ronaldo shared the following tribute on social media:
“It doesn't make sense. Just now we were together in the national team, just now you had gotten married,” Ronaldo wrote. “To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world.
“I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”
Players across the globe also paid tribute to Jota at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, recreating his video game goal celebration and holding up his shirt. Liverpool has also since retired Jota’s No. 20 shirt in honor of the beloved player.