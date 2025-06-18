SI

2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: Full List of Games, Liverpool Look to Defend Title

The new season gets underway on Saturday, August 16 before concluding nine months later.

Toby Cudworth

Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal expect to battle it out at the top of the Premier League.
Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal expect to battle it out at the top of the Premier League. / Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Hans van der Valk/BSR AgencyCopa/Getty Images

Champions Liverpool will get the 2025–26 Premier League season underway when they entertain AFC Bournemouth on the opening weekend.

Arne Slot’s side will host the Cherries under the Anfield lights on Friday, August 15, with rivals Manchester City travelling to Molineux the following day to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. A belter of a clash between Manchester United and Arsenal headlines Sunday’s action before newly promoted Leeds United round off the first set of fixtures by hosting Everton on Monday night.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa entertain Newcastle United in a battle between two sides vying for Champions League qualification last season, Brighton & Hove Albion play Fulham, Nottingham Forest take on Brentford and play-off winners Sunderland return to the big time with a home game against West Ham United.

Thomas Frank’s first Tottenham Hotspur assignment is against Burnley, also newly promoted to the Premier League, and Chelsea must try to get the better of last season’s FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

There’s a titanic clash between Liverpool and Arsenal penned in for the third week of the season, two weeks before Man City host Man Utd in the first Manchester derby of the campaign.

Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby in mid-September before heading to the latter’s new home ground in April. Arsenal and Tottenham lock horns for the first time in late-November at the Emirates Stadium, while Sunderland’s return to action against Newcastle United comes on Saturday, December 13.

The last day of the campaign sees Liverpool host Brentford, Man City take on Aston Villa, and Arsenal travel across London to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).

August

Matchday 1

Date / Time

Fixture

15 August—20:00

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

16 August—12:30

Aston Villa v Newcastle

16 August—15:00

Brighton v Fulham

16 August—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

16 August—15:00

Sunderland v West Ham

16 August—15:00

Tottenham v Burnley

16 August—15:00

Wolves v Man City

17 August—14:00

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

17 August—16:30

Man Utd v Arsenal

18 August—20:00

Leeds v Everton

Matchday 2

Date / Time

Fixture

23 August—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Wolves

23 August—15:00

Arsenal v Leeds

23 August—15:00

Brentford v Aston Villa

23 August—15:00

Burnley v Sunderland

23 August—15:00

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

23 August—15:00

Everton v Brighton

23 August—15:00

Fulham v Man Utd

23 August—15:00

Man City v Tottenham

23 August—15:00

Newcastle v Liverpool

23 August—15:00

West Ham v Chelsea

Matchday 3

Date / Time

Fixture

30 August—15:00

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

30 August—15:00

Brighton v Man City

30 August—15:00

Chelsea v Fulham

30 August—15:00

Leeds v Newcastle

30 August—15:00

Liverpool v Arsenal

30 August—15:00

Man Utd v Burnley

30 August—15:00

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

30 August—15:00

Sunderland v Brentford

30 August—15:00

Tottenham v AFC Bournemouth

30 August—15:00

Wolves v Everton

September

Matchday 4

Date / Time

Fixture

13 September—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

13 September—15:00

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

13 September—15:00

Brentford v Chelsea

13 September—15:00

Burnley v Liverpool

13 September—15:00

Crystal Palace v Sunderland

13 September—15:00

Everton v Aston Villa

13 September—15:00

Fulham v Leeds

13 September—15:00

Man City v Man Utd

13 September—15:00

Newcastle v Wolves

13 September—15:00

West Ham v Tottenham

Matchday 5

Date / Time

Fixture

20 September—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle

20 September—15:00

Arsenal v Man City

20 September—15:00

Brighton v Tottenham

20 September—15:00

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

20 September—15:00

Fulham v Brentford

20 September—15:00

Liverpool v Everton

20 September—15:00

Man Utd v Chelsea

20 September—15:00

Sunderland v Aston Villa

20 September—15:00

West Ham v Crystal Palace

20 September—15:00

Wolves v Leeds

Matchday 6

Date / Time

Fixture

27 September—15:00

Aston Villa v Fulham

27 September—15:00

Brentford v Man Utd

27 September—15:00

Chelsea v Brighton

27 September—15:00

Crystal Palace v Fulham

27 September—15:00

Everton v West Ham

27 September—15:00

Leeds v AFC Bournemouth

27 September—15:00

Man City v Burnley

27 September—15:00

Newcastle v Arsenal

27 September—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Sunderland

27 September—15:00

Tottenham v Wolves

October

Matchday 7

Date / Time

Fixture

4 October—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

4 October—15:00

Arsenal v West Ham

4 October—15:00

Aston Villa v Burnley

4 October—15:00

Brentford v Man City

4 October—15:00

Chelsea v Liverpool

4 October—15:00

Everton v Crystal Palace

4 October—15:00

Leeds v Tottenham

4 October—15:00

Man Utd v Sunderland

4 October—15:00

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

4 October—15:00

Wolves v Brighton

Matchday 8

Date / Time

Fixture

18 October—15:00

Brighton v Newcastle

18 October—15:00

Burnley v Leeds

18 October—15:00

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

18 October—15:00

Fulham v Arsenal

18 October—15:00

Liverpool v Man Utd

18 October—15:00

Man City v Everton

18 October—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

18 October—15:00

Sunderland v Wolves

18 October—15:00

Tottenham v Aston Villa

18 October—15:00

West Ham v Brentford

Matchday 9

Date / Time

Fixture

25 October—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

25 October—15:00

Arsenal v Crystal Palace

25 October—15:00

Aston Villa v Man City

25 October—15:00

Brentford v Liverpool

25 October—15:00

Chelsea v Sunderland

25 October—15:00

Everton v Tottenham

25 October—15:00

Leeds v West Ham

25 October—15:00

Man Utd v Brighton

25 October—15:00

Newcastle v Fulham

25 October—15:00

Wolves v Burnley

November

Matchday 10

Date / Time

Fixture

1 November—15:00

Brighton v Leeds

1 November—15:00

Burnley v Arsenal

1 November—15:00

Crystal Palace v Brentford

1 November—15:00

Fulham v Wolves

1 November—15:00

Liverpool v Aston Villa

1 November—15:00

Man City v AFC Bournemouth

1 November—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

1 November—15:00

Sunderland v Everton

1 November—15:00

Tottenham v Chelsea

1 November—15:00

West Ham v Newcastle

Matchday 11

Date / Time

Fixture

8 November—15:00

Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth

8 November—15:00

Brentford v Newcastle

8 November—15:00

Chelsea v Wolves

8 November—15:00

Crystal Palace v Brighton

8 November—15:00

Everton v Fulham

8 November—15:00

Man City v Liverpool

8 November—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Leeds

8 November—15:00

Sunderland v Arsenal

8 November—15:00

Tottenham v Man Utd

8 November—15:00

West Ham v Burnley

Matchday 12

Date / Time

Fixture

22 November—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

22 November—15:00

Arsenal v Tottenham

22 November—15:00

Brighton v Brentford

22 November—15:00

Burnley v Chelsea

22 November—15:00

Fulham v Sunderland

22 November—15:00

Leeds v Aston Villa

22 November—15:00

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest

22 November—15:00

Man Utd v Everton

22 November—15:00

Newcastle v Man City

22 November—15:00

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Matchday 13

Date / Time

Fixture

29 November—15:00

Aston Villa v Wolves

29 November—15:00

Brentford v Burnley

29 November—15:00

Chelsea v Arsenal

29 November—15:00

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

29 November—15:00

Everton v Newcastle

29 November—15:00

Man City v Leeds

29 November—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Brighton

29 November—15:00

Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth

29 November—15:00

Tottenham v Fulham

29 November—15:00

West Ham v Liverpool

December

Matchday 14

Date / Time

Fixture

3 December—20:00

AFC Bournemouth v Everton

3 December—20:00

Arsenal v Brentford

3 December—20:00

Brighton v Aston Villa

3 December—20:00

Burnley v Crystal Palace

3 December—20:00

Fulham v Man City

3 December—20:00

Leeds v Chelsea

3 December—20:00

Liverpool v Sunderland

3 December—20:00

Man Utd v West Ham

3 December—20:00

Newcastle v Tottenham

3 December—20:00

Wolves v Nottingham Forest

Matchday 15

Date / Time

Fixture

6 December—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea

6 December—15:00

Aston Villa v Arsenal

6 December—15:00

Brighton v West Ham

6 December—15:00

Everton v Nottingham Forest

6 December—15:00

Fulham v Crystal Palace

6 December—15:00

Leeds v Liverpool

6 December—15:00

Man City v Sunderland

6 December—15:00

Newcastle v Burnley

6 December—15:00

Tottenham v Brentford

6 December—15:00

Wolves v Man Utd

Matchday 16

Date / Time

Fixture

13 December—15:00

Arsenal v Wolves

13 December—15:00

Brentford v Leeds

13 December—15:00

Burnley v Fulham

13 December—15:00

Chelsea v Everton

13 December—15:00

Crystal Palace v Man City

13 December—15:00

Liverpool v Brighton

13 December—15:00

Man Utd vs AFC Bournemouth

13 December—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

13 December—15:00

Sunderland v Newcastle

13 December—15:00

West Ham v Aston Villa

Matchday 17

Date / Time

Fixture

20 December—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley

20 December—15:00

Aston Villa v Man Utd

20 December—15:00

Brighton v Sunderland

20 December—15:00

Everton v Arsenal

20 December—15:00

Fulham v Nottingham Forest

20 December—15:00

Leeds v Crystal Palace

20 December—15:00

Man City v West Ham

20 December—15:00

Newcastle v Chelsea

20 December—15:00

Tottenham v Liverpool

20 December—15:00

Wolves v Brentford

Matchday 18

Date / Time

Fixture

27 December—15:00

Arsenal v Brighton

27 December—15:00

Brentford v AFC Bournemouth

27 December—15:00

Burnley v Everton

27 December—15:00

Chelsea v Aston Villa

27 December—15:00

Crystal Palace v Tottenham

27 December—15:00

Liverpool v Wolves

27 December—15:00

Man Utd v Newcastle

27 December—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Man City

27 December—15:00

Sunderland v Leeds

27 December—15:00

West Ham v Fulham

Matchday 19

Date / Time

Fixture

30 December—20:00

Arsenal v Aston Villa

30 December—20:00

Brentford v Tottenham

30 December—20:00

Burnley v Newcastle

30 December—20:00

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth

30 December—20:00

Crystal Palace v Fulham

30 December—20:00

Liverpool v Leeds

30 December—20:00

Man Utd v Wolves

30 December—20:00

Nottingham Forest v Everton

30 December—20:00

Sunderland v Man City

30 December—20:00

West Ham v Brighton

January

Matchday 20

Date / Time

Fixture

3 January—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal

3 January—15:00

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

3 January—15:00

Brighton v Burnley

3 January—15:00

Everton v Brentford

3 January—15:00

Fulham v Liverpool

3 January—15:00

Leeds v Man Utd

3 January—15:00

Man City v Chelsea

3 January—15:00

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

3 January—15:00

Tottenham v Sunderland

3 January—15:00

Wolves v West Ham

Matchday 21

Date / Time

Fixture

7 January—20:00

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham

7 January—20:00

Arsenal v Liverpool

7 January—20:00

Brentford v Sunderland

7 January—20:00

Burnley v Man Utd

7 January—20:00

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

7 January—20:00

Everton v Wolves

7 January—20:00

Fulham v Chelsea

7 January—20:00

Man City v Brighton

7 January—20:00

Newcastle v Leeds

7 January—20:00

West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Matchday 22

Date / Time

Fixture

17 January—15:00

Aston Villa v Everton

17 January—15:00

Brighton v AFC Bournemouth

17 January—15:00

Chelsea v Brentford

17 January—15:00

Leeds v Fulham

17 January—15:00

Liverpool v Burnley

17 January—15:00

Man Utd v Man City

17 January—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

17 January—15:00

Sunderland v Crystal Palace

17 January—15:00

Tottenham v West Ham

17 January—15:00

Wolves v Newcastle

Matchday 23

Date / Time

Fixture

24 January—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool

24 January—15:00

Arsenal v Man Utd

24 January—15:00

Brentford v Nottingham Forest

24 January—15:00

Burnley v Tottenham

24 January—15:00

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

24 January—15:00

Everton v Leeds

24 January—15:00

Fulham v Brighton

24 January—15:00

Man City v Wolves

24 January—15:00

Newcastle v Aston Villa

24 January—15:00

West Ham v Sunderland

Matchday 24

Date / Time

Fixture

31 January—15:00

Aston Villa v Brentford

31 January—15:00

Brighton v Everton

31 January—15:00

Chelsea v West Ham

31 January—15:00

Leeds v Arsenal

31 January—15:00

Liverpool v Newcastle

31 January—15:00

Man Utd v Fulham

31 January—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

31 January—15:00

Sunderland v Burnley

31 January—15:00

Tottenham v Man City

31 January—15:00

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

February

Matchday 25

Date / Time

Fixture

7 February—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa

7 February—15:00

Arsenal v Sunderland

7 February—15:00

Brighton v Crystal Palace

7 February—15:00

Burnley v West Ham

7 February—15:00

Fulham v Everton

7 February—15:00

Leeds v Nottingham Forest

7 February—15:00

Liverpool v Man City

7 February—15:00

Man Utd v Tottenham

7 February—15:00

Newcastle v Brentford

7 February—15:00

Wolves v Chelsea

Matchday 26

Date / Time

Fixture

11 February—20:00

Aston Villa v Brighton

11 February—20:00

Brentford v Arsenal

11 February—20:00

Chelsea v Leeds

11 February—20:00

Crystal Palace v Burnley

11 February—20:00

Everton v AFC Bournemouth

11 February—20:00

Man City v Fulham

11 February—20:00

Nottingham Forest v Wolves

11 February—20:00

Sunderland v Liverpool

11 February—20:00

Tottenham v Newcastle

11 February—20:00

West Ham v Man Utd

Matchday 27

Date / Time

Fixture

21 February—15:00

Aston Villa v Leeds

21 February—15:00

Brentford v Brighton

21 February—15:00

Chelsea v Burnley

21 February—15:00

Crystal Palace v Wolves

21 February—15:00

Everton v Man Utd

21 February—15:00

Man City v Newcastle

21 February—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

21 February—15:00

Sunderland v Fulham

21 February—15:00

Tottenham v Arsenal

21 February—15:00

West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Matchday 28

Date / Time

Fixture

28 February—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland

28 February—15:00

Arsenal v Chelsea

28 February—15:00

Brighton v Nottingham Forest

28 February—15:00

Burnley v Brentford

28 February—15:00

Fulham v Tottenham

28 February—15:00

Leeds v Man City

28 February—15:00

Liverpool v West Ham

28 February—15:00

Man Utd v Crystal Palace

28 February—15:00

Newcastle v Everton

28 February—15:00

Wolves v Aston Villa

March

Matchday 29

Date / Time

Fixture

4 March—20:00

AFC Bournemouth v Brentford

4 March—20:00

Aston Villa v Chelsea

4 March—20:00

Brighton v Arsenal

4 March—20:00

Everton v Burnley

4 March—20:00

Fulham v West Ham

4 March—20:00

Leeds v Sunderland

4 March—20:00

Man City v Nottingham Forest

4 March—20:00

Newcastle v Man Utd

4 March—20:00

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

4 March—20:00

Wolves v Liverpool

Matchday 30

Date / Time

Fixture

14 March—15:00

Arsenal v Everton

14 March—15:00

Brentford v Wolves

14 March—15:00

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth

14 March—15:00

Chelsea v Newcastle

14 March—15:00

Crystal Palace v Leeds

14 March—15:00

Liverpool v Tottenham

14 March—15:00

Man Utd v Aston Villa

14 March—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

14 March—15:00

Sunderland v Brighton

14 March—15:00

West Ham v Man City

Matchday 31

Date / Time

Fixture

21 March—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd

21 March—15:00

Aston Villa v West Ham

21 March—15:00

Brighton v Liverpool

21 March—15:00

Everton v Chelsea

21 March—15:00

Fulham v Burnley

21 March—15:00

Leeds v Brentford

21 March—15:00

Man City v Crystal Palace

21 March—15:00

Newcastle v Sunderland

21 March—15:00

Tottenham v Nottingham Forest

21 March—15:00

Wolves v Arsenal

April

Matchday 32

Date / Time

Fixture

11 April—15:00

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth

11 April—15:00

Brentford v Everton

11 April—15:00

Burnley v Brighton

11 April—15:00

Chelsea v Man City

11 April—15:00

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

11 April—15:00

Liverpool v Fulham

11 April—15:00

Man Utd v Leeds

11 April—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

11 April—15:00

Sunderland v Tottenham

11 April—15:00

West Ham v Wolves

Matchday 33

Date / Time

Fixture

18 April—15:00

Aston Villa v Sunderland

18 April—15:00

Brentford v Fulham

18 April—15:00

Chelsea v Man Utd

18 April—15:00

Crystal Palace v West Ham

18 April—15:00

Everton v Liverpool

18 April—15:00

Leeds v Wolves

18 April—15:00

Man City v Arsenal

18 April—15:00

Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

18 April—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

18 April—15:00

Tottenham v Brighton

Matchday 34

Date / Time

Fixture

25 April—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds

25 April—15:00

Arsenal v Newcastle

25 April—15:00

Brighton v Chelsea

25 April—15:00

Burnley v Man City

25 April—15:00

Fulham v Aston Villa

25 April—15:00

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

25 April—15:00

Man Utd v Brentford

25 April—15:00

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest

25 April—15:00

West Ham v Everton

25 April—15:00

Wolves v Tottenham

May

Matchday 35

Date / Time

Fixture

2 May—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

2 May—15:00

Arsenal v Fulham

2 May—15:00

Aston Villa v Tottenham

2 May—15:00

Brentford v West Ham

2 May—15:00

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

2 May—15:00

Everton v Man City

2 May—15:00

Leeds v Burnley

2 May—15:00

Man Utd v Liverpool

2 May—15:00

Newcastle v Brighton

2 May—15:00

Wolves v Sunderland

Matchday 36

Date / Time

Fixture

9 May—15:00

Brighton v Wolves

9 May—15:00

Burnley v Aston Villa

9 May—15:00

Crystal Palace v Everton

9 May—15:00

Fulham v AFC Bournemouth

9 May—15:00

Liverpool v Chelsea

9 May—15:00

Man City v Brentford

9 May—15:00

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

9 May—15:00

Sunderland v Man Utd

9 May—15:00

Tottenham v Leeds

9 May—15:00

West Ham v Arsenal

Matchday 37

Date / Time

Fixture

17 May—15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Man City

17 May—15:00

Arsenal v Burnley

17 May—15:00

Aston Villa v Liverpool

17 May—15:00

Brentford v Crystal Palace

17 May—15:00

Chelsea v Tottenham

17 May—15:00

Everton v Sunderland

17 May—15:00

Leeds v Brighton

17 May—15:00

Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

17 May—15:00

Newcastle v West Ham

17 May—15:00

Wolves v Fulham

Matchday 38

Date / Time

Fixture

24 May—16:00

Brighton v Man Utd

24 May—16:00

Burnley v Wolves

24 May—16:00

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

24 May—16:00

Fulham v Newcastle

24 May—16:00

Liverpool v Brentford

24 May—16:00

Man City v Aston Villa

24 May—16:00

Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth

24 May—16:00

Sunderland v Chelsea

24 May—16:00

Tottenham v Everton

24 May—16:00

West Ham v Leeds

Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A Premier League, EFL & UEFA accredited journalist, Toby supports West Ham United and still can't believe they won a European trophy.

