2025–26 Premier League Fixtures: Full List of Games, Liverpool Look to Defend Title
Champions Liverpool will get the 2025–26 Premier League season underway when they entertain AFC Bournemouth on the opening weekend.
Arne Slot’s side will host the Cherries under the Anfield lights on Friday, August 15, with rivals Manchester City travelling to Molineux the following day to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. A belter of a clash between Manchester United and Arsenal headlines Sunday’s action before newly promoted Leeds United round off the first set of fixtures by hosting Everton on Monday night.
Elsewhere, Aston Villa entertain Newcastle United in a battle between two sides vying for Champions League qualification last season, Brighton & Hove Albion play Fulham, Nottingham Forest take on Brentford and play-off winners Sunderland return to the big time with a home game against West Ham United.
Thomas Frank’s first Tottenham Hotspur assignment is against Burnley, also newly promoted to the Premier League, and Chelsea must try to get the better of last season’s FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.
There’s a titanic clash between Liverpool and Arsenal penned in for the third week of the season, two weeks before Man City host Man Utd in the first Manchester derby of the campaign.
Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby in mid-September before heading to the latter’s new home ground in April. Arsenal and Tottenham lock horns for the first time in late-November at the Emirates Stadium, while Sunderland’s return to action against Newcastle United comes on Saturday, December 13.
The last day of the campaign sees Liverpool host Brentford, Man City take on Aston Villa, and Arsenal travel across London to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change. All kick-off times stated follow British Summer Time (BST).
August
Matchday 1
Date / Time
Fixture
15 August—20:00
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
16 August—12:30
Aston Villa v Newcastle
16 August—15:00
Brighton v Fulham
16 August—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
16 August—15:00
Sunderland v West Ham
16 August—15:00
Tottenham v Burnley
16 August—15:00
Wolves v Man City
17 August—14:00
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
17 August—16:30
Man Utd v Arsenal
18 August—20:00
Leeds v Everton
Matchday 2
Date / Time
Fixture
23 August—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
23 August—15:00
Arsenal v Leeds
23 August—15:00
Brentford v Aston Villa
23 August—15:00
Burnley v Sunderland
23 August—15:00
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
23 August—15:00
Everton v Brighton
23 August—15:00
Fulham v Man Utd
23 August—15:00
Man City v Tottenham
23 August—15:00
Newcastle v Liverpool
23 August—15:00
West Ham v Chelsea
Matchday 3
Date / Time
Fixture
30 August—15:00
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
30 August—15:00
Brighton v Man City
30 August—15:00
Chelsea v Fulham
30 August—15:00
Leeds v Newcastle
30 August—15:00
Liverpool v Arsenal
30 August—15:00
Man Utd v Burnley
30 August—15:00
Nottingham Forest v West Ham
30 August—15:00
Sunderland v Brentford
30 August—15:00
Tottenham v AFC Bournemouth
30 August—15:00
Wolves v Everton
September
Matchday 4
Date / Time
Fixture
13 September—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
13 September—15:00
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
13 September—15:00
Brentford v Chelsea
13 September—15:00
Burnley v Liverpool
13 September—15:00
Crystal Palace v Sunderland
13 September—15:00
Everton v Aston Villa
13 September—15:00
Fulham v Leeds
13 September—15:00
Man City v Man Utd
13 September—15:00
Newcastle v Wolves
13 September—15:00
West Ham v Tottenham
Matchday 5
Date / Time
Fixture
20 September—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
20 September—15:00
Arsenal v Man City
20 September—15:00
Brighton v Tottenham
20 September—15:00
Burnley v Nottingham Forest
20 September—15:00
Fulham v Brentford
20 September—15:00
Liverpool v Everton
20 September—15:00
Man Utd v Chelsea
20 September—15:00
Sunderland v Aston Villa
20 September—15:00
West Ham v Crystal Palace
20 September—15:00
Wolves v Leeds
Matchday 6
Date / Time
Fixture
27 September—15:00
Aston Villa v Fulham
27 September—15:00
Brentford v Man Utd
27 September—15:00
Chelsea v Brighton
27 September—15:00
Crystal Palace v Fulham
27 September—15:00
Everton v West Ham
27 September—15:00
Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
27 September—15:00
Man City v Burnley
27 September—15:00
Newcastle v Arsenal
27 September—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Sunderland
27 September—15:00
Tottenham v Wolves
October
Matchday 7
Date / Time
Fixture
4 October—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
4 October—15:00
Arsenal v West Ham
4 October—15:00
Aston Villa v Burnley
4 October—15:00
Brentford v Man City
4 October—15:00
Chelsea v Liverpool
4 October—15:00
Everton v Crystal Palace
4 October—15:00
Leeds v Tottenham
4 October—15:00
Man Utd v Sunderland
4 October—15:00
Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
4 October—15:00
Wolves v Brighton
Matchday 8
Date / Time
Fixture
18 October—15:00
Brighton v Newcastle
18 October—15:00
Burnley v Leeds
18 October—15:00
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
18 October—15:00
Fulham v Arsenal
18 October—15:00
Liverpool v Man Utd
18 October—15:00
Man City v Everton
18 October—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
18 October—15:00
Sunderland v Wolves
18 October—15:00
Tottenham v Aston Villa
18 October—15:00
West Ham v Brentford
Matchday 9
Date / Time
Fixture
25 October—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
25 October—15:00
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
25 October—15:00
Aston Villa v Man City
25 October—15:00
Brentford v Liverpool
25 October—15:00
Chelsea v Sunderland
25 October—15:00
Everton v Tottenham
25 October—15:00
Leeds v West Ham
25 October—15:00
Man Utd v Brighton
25 October—15:00
Newcastle v Fulham
25 October—15:00
Wolves v Burnley
November
Matchday 10
Date / Time
Fixture
1 November—15:00
Brighton v Leeds
1 November—15:00
Burnley v Arsenal
1 November—15:00
Crystal Palace v Brentford
1 November—15:00
Fulham v Wolves
1 November—15:00
Liverpool v Aston Villa
1 November—15:00
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
1 November—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
1 November—15:00
Sunderland v Everton
1 November—15:00
Tottenham v Chelsea
1 November—15:00
West Ham v Newcastle
Matchday 11
Date / Time
Fixture
8 November—15:00
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
8 November—15:00
Brentford v Newcastle
8 November—15:00
Chelsea v Wolves
8 November—15:00
Crystal Palace v Brighton
8 November—15:00
Everton v Fulham
8 November—15:00
Man City v Liverpool
8 November—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
8 November—15:00
Sunderland v Arsenal
8 November—15:00
Tottenham v Man Utd
8 November—15:00
West Ham v Burnley
Matchday 12
Date / Time
Fixture
22 November—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
22 November—15:00
Arsenal v Tottenham
22 November—15:00
Brighton v Brentford
22 November—15:00
Burnley v Chelsea
22 November—15:00
Fulham v Sunderland
22 November—15:00
Leeds v Aston Villa
22 November—15:00
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
22 November—15:00
Man Utd v Everton
22 November—15:00
Newcastle v Man City
22 November—15:00
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Matchday 13
Date / Time
Fixture
29 November—15:00
Aston Villa v Wolves
29 November—15:00
Brentford v Burnley
29 November—15:00
Chelsea v Arsenal
29 November—15:00
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
29 November—15:00
Everton v Newcastle
29 November—15:00
Man City v Leeds
29 November—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Brighton
29 November—15:00
Sunderland v AFC Bournemouth
29 November—15:00
Tottenham v Fulham
29 November—15:00
West Ham v Liverpool
December
Matchday 14
Date / Time
Fixture
3 December—20:00
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
3 December—20:00
Arsenal v Brentford
3 December—20:00
Brighton v Aston Villa
3 December—20:00
Burnley v Crystal Palace
3 December—20:00
Fulham v Man City
3 December—20:00
Leeds v Chelsea
3 December—20:00
Liverpool v Sunderland
3 December—20:00
Man Utd v West Ham
3 December—20:00
Newcastle v Tottenham
3 December—20:00
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
Matchday 15
Date / Time
Fixture
6 December—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
6 December—15:00
Aston Villa v Arsenal
6 December—15:00
Brighton v West Ham
6 December—15:00
Everton v Nottingham Forest
6 December—15:00
Fulham v Crystal Palace
6 December—15:00
Leeds v Liverpool
6 December—15:00
Man City v Sunderland
6 December—15:00
Newcastle v Burnley
6 December—15:00
Tottenham v Brentford
6 December—15:00
Wolves v Man Utd
Matchday 16
Date / Time
Fixture
13 December—15:00
Arsenal v Wolves
13 December—15:00
Brentford v Leeds
13 December—15:00
Burnley v Fulham
13 December—15:00
Chelsea v Everton
13 December—15:00
Crystal Palace v Man City
13 December—15:00
Liverpool v Brighton
13 December—15:00
Man Utd vs AFC Bournemouth
13 December—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham
13 December—15:00
Sunderland v Newcastle
13 December—15:00
West Ham v Aston Villa
Matchday 17
Date / Time
Fixture
20 December—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
20 December—15:00
Aston Villa v Man Utd
20 December—15:00
Brighton v Sunderland
20 December—15:00
Everton v Arsenal
20 December—15:00
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
20 December—15:00
Leeds v Crystal Palace
20 December—15:00
Man City v West Ham
20 December—15:00
Newcastle v Chelsea
20 December—15:00
Tottenham v Liverpool
20 December—15:00
Wolves v Brentford
Matchday 18
Date / Time
Fixture
27 December—15:00
Arsenal v Brighton
27 December—15:00
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
27 December—15:00
Burnley v Everton
27 December—15:00
Chelsea v Aston Villa
27 December—15:00
Crystal Palace v Tottenham
27 December—15:00
Liverpool v Wolves
27 December—15:00
Man Utd v Newcastle
27 December—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Man City
27 December—15:00
Sunderland v Leeds
27 December—15:00
West Ham v Fulham
Matchday 19
Date / Time
Fixture
30 December—20:00
Arsenal v Aston Villa
30 December—20:00
Brentford v Tottenham
30 December—20:00
Burnley v Newcastle
30 December—20:00
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
30 December—20:00
Crystal Palace v Fulham
30 December—20:00
Liverpool v Leeds
30 December—20:00
Man Utd v Wolves
30 December—20:00
Nottingham Forest v Everton
30 December—20:00
Sunderland v Man City
30 December—20:00
West Ham v Brighton
January
Matchday 20
Date / Time
Fixture
3 January—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
3 January—15:00
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
3 January—15:00
Brighton v Burnley
3 January—15:00
Everton v Brentford
3 January—15:00
Fulham v Liverpool
3 January—15:00
Leeds v Man Utd
3 January—15:00
Man City v Chelsea
3 January—15:00
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
3 January—15:00
Tottenham v Sunderland
3 January—15:00
Wolves v West Ham
Matchday 21
Date / Time
Fixture
7 January—20:00
AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham
7 January—20:00
Arsenal v Liverpool
7 January—20:00
Brentford v Sunderland
7 January—20:00
Burnley v Man Utd
7 January—20:00
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
7 January—20:00
Everton v Wolves
7 January—20:00
Fulham v Chelsea
7 January—20:00
Man City v Brighton
7 January—20:00
Newcastle v Leeds
7 January—20:00
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Matchday 22
Date / Time
Fixture
17 January—15:00
Aston Villa v Everton
17 January—15:00
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
17 January—15:00
Chelsea v Brentford
17 January—15:00
Leeds v Fulham
17 January—15:00
Liverpool v Burnley
17 January—15:00
Man Utd v Man City
17 January—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
17 January—15:00
Sunderland v Crystal Palace
17 January—15:00
Tottenham v West Ham
17 January—15:00
Wolves v Newcastle
Matchday 23
Date / Time
Fixture
24 January—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
24 January—15:00
Arsenal v Man Utd
24 January—15:00
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
24 January—15:00
Burnley v Tottenham
24 January—15:00
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
24 January—15:00
Everton v Leeds
24 January—15:00
Fulham v Brighton
24 January—15:00
Man City v Wolves
24 January—15:00
Newcastle v Aston Villa
24 January—15:00
West Ham v Sunderland
Matchday 24
Date / Time
Fixture
31 January—15:00
Aston Villa v Brentford
31 January—15:00
Brighton v Everton
31 January—15:00
Chelsea v West Ham
31 January—15:00
Leeds v Arsenal
31 January—15:00
Liverpool v Newcastle
31 January—15:00
Man Utd v Fulham
31 January—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
31 January—15:00
Sunderland v Burnley
31 January—15:00
Tottenham v Man City
31 January—15:00
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
February
Matchday 25
Date / Time
Fixture
7 February—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
7 February—15:00
Arsenal v Sunderland
7 February—15:00
Brighton v Crystal Palace
7 February—15:00
Burnley v West Ham
7 February—15:00
Fulham v Everton
7 February—15:00
Leeds v Nottingham Forest
7 February—15:00
Liverpool v Man City
7 February—15:00
Man Utd v Tottenham
7 February—15:00
Newcastle v Brentford
7 February—15:00
Wolves v Chelsea
Matchday 26
Date / Time
Fixture
11 February—20:00
Aston Villa v Brighton
11 February—20:00
Brentford v Arsenal
11 February—20:00
Chelsea v Leeds
11 February—20:00
Crystal Palace v Burnley
11 February—20:00
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
11 February—20:00
Man City v Fulham
11 February—20:00
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
11 February—20:00
Sunderland v Liverpool
11 February—20:00
Tottenham v Newcastle
11 February—20:00
West Ham v Man Utd
Matchday 27
Date / Time
Fixture
21 February—15:00
Aston Villa v Leeds
21 February—15:00
Brentford v Brighton
21 February—15:00
Chelsea v Burnley
21 February—15:00
Crystal Palace v Wolves
21 February—15:00
Everton v Man Utd
21 February—15:00
Man City v Newcastle
21 February—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
21 February—15:00
Sunderland v Fulham
21 February—15:00
Tottenham v Arsenal
21 February—15:00
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Matchday 28
Date / Time
Fixture
28 February—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland
28 February—15:00
Arsenal v Chelsea
28 February—15:00
Brighton v Nottingham Forest
28 February—15:00
Burnley v Brentford
28 February—15:00
Fulham v Tottenham
28 February—15:00
Leeds v Man City
28 February—15:00
Liverpool v West Ham
28 February—15:00
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
28 February—15:00
Newcastle v Everton
28 February—15:00
Wolves v Aston Villa
March
Matchday 29
Date / Time
Fixture
4 March—20:00
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
4 March—20:00
Aston Villa v Chelsea
4 March—20:00
Brighton v Arsenal
4 March—20:00
Everton v Burnley
4 March—20:00
Fulham v West Ham
4 March—20:00
Leeds v Sunderland
4 March—20:00
Man City v Nottingham Forest
4 March—20:00
Newcastle v Man Utd
4 March—20:00
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
4 March—20:00
Wolves v Liverpool
Matchday 30
Date / Time
Fixture
14 March—15:00
Arsenal v Everton
14 March—15:00
Brentford v Wolves
14 March—15:00
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
14 March—15:00
Chelsea v Newcastle
14 March—15:00
Crystal Palace v Leeds
14 March—15:00
Liverpool v Tottenham
14 March—15:00
Man Utd v Aston Villa
14 March—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
14 March—15:00
Sunderland v Brighton
14 March—15:00
West Ham v Man City
Matchday 31
Date / Time
Fixture
21 March—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
21 March—15:00
Aston Villa v West Ham
21 March—15:00
Brighton v Liverpool
21 March—15:00
Everton v Chelsea
21 March—15:00
Fulham v Burnley
21 March—15:00
Leeds v Brentford
21 March—15:00
Man City v Crystal Palace
21 March—15:00
Newcastle v Sunderland
21 March—15:00
Tottenham v Nottingham Forest
21 March—15:00
Wolves v Arsenal
April
Matchday 32
Date / Time
Fixture
11 April—15:00
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
11 April—15:00
Brentford v Everton
11 April—15:00
Burnley v Brighton
11 April—15:00
Chelsea v Man City
11 April—15:00
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
11 April—15:00
Liverpool v Fulham
11 April—15:00
Man Utd v Leeds
11 April—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
11 April—15:00
Sunderland v Tottenham
11 April—15:00
West Ham v Wolves
Matchday 33
Date / Time
Fixture
18 April—15:00
Aston Villa v Sunderland
18 April—15:00
Brentford v Fulham
18 April—15:00
Chelsea v Man Utd
18 April—15:00
Crystal Palace v West Ham
18 April—15:00
Everton v Liverpool
18 April—15:00
Leeds v Wolves
18 April—15:00
Man City v Arsenal
18 April—15:00
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
18 April—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Burnley
18 April—15:00
Tottenham v Brighton
Matchday 34
Date / Time
Fixture
25 April—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
25 April—15:00
Arsenal v Newcastle
25 April—15:00
Brighton v Chelsea
25 April—15:00
Burnley v Man City
25 April—15:00
Fulham v Aston Villa
25 April—15:00
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
25 April—15:00
Man Utd v Brentford
25 April—15:00
Sunderland v Nottingham Forest
25 April—15:00
West Ham v Everton
25 April—15:00
Wolves v Tottenham
May
Matchday 35
Date / Time
Fixture
2 May—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
2 May—15:00
Arsenal v Fulham
2 May—15:00
Aston Villa v Tottenham
2 May—15:00
Brentford v West Ham
2 May—15:00
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
2 May—15:00
Everton v Man City
2 May—15:00
Leeds v Burnley
2 May—15:00
Man Utd v Liverpool
2 May—15:00
Newcastle v Brighton
2 May—15:00
Wolves v Sunderland
Matchday 36
Date / Time
Fixture
9 May—15:00
Brighton v Wolves
9 May—15:00
Burnley v Aston Villa
9 May—15:00
Crystal Palace v Everton
9 May—15:00
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
9 May—15:00
Liverpool v Chelsea
9 May—15:00
Man City v Brentford
9 May—15:00
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
9 May—15:00
Sunderland v Man Utd
9 May—15:00
Tottenham v Leeds
9 May—15:00
West Ham v Arsenal
Matchday 37
Date / Time
Fixture
17 May—15:00
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
17 May—15:00
Arsenal v Burnley
17 May—15:00
Aston Villa v Liverpool
17 May—15:00
Brentford v Crystal Palace
17 May—15:00
Chelsea v Tottenham
17 May—15:00
Everton v Sunderland
17 May—15:00
Leeds v Brighton
17 May—15:00
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
17 May—15:00
Newcastle v West Ham
17 May—15:00
Wolves v Fulham
Matchday 38
Date / Time
Fixture
24 May—16:00
Brighton v Man Utd
24 May—16:00
Burnley v Wolves
24 May—16:00
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
24 May—16:00
Fulham v Newcastle
24 May—16:00
Liverpool v Brentford
24 May—16:00
Man City v Aston Villa
24 May—16:00
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
24 May—16:00
Sunderland v Chelsea
24 May—16:00
Tottenham v Everton
24 May—16:00
West Ham v Leeds