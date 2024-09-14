Premier League Big Six Watch: Matchweek 4
After a brief international break, the Premier League Big Six return to action this weekend with their sights set on collecting all three points, something only Manchester City and Liverpool managed in Matchweek 3.
Of Europe’s top five leagues, the top-flight of English soccer has a reputation for delivering the most competitive games week in and week out, largely due to the six best and biggest clubs in England. Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed the most success in the Premier League, from lifting trophies to signing world-class players.
Surprisingly, four of the Big Six already stumbled in the first month of the 2024–25 season. In fact, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal all dropped points before domestic play halted for two weeks.
There is still plenty of time to get back on track, though, and it all starts this weekend.
Premier League Big Six Watch: 2023/24 Matchweek 4
Southampton vs Manchester United
The Saturday slate kicks off with Southampton vs Manchester United at 7:30 a.m. ET. The visitors are in desperate need of victory after opening their 2024–25 season with two defeats in their first three Premier League matches.
The Red Devils collapsed against Brighton and then were embarrassed by Liverpool, putting Erik ten Hag firmly back on the hot seat along with Casemiro and Marcus Rashford. Three points should not be too hard to come by in Manchester United's upcoming meeting with the Saints, especially with new signing Manuel Ugarte poised to shore up the midfield, but the noise surrounding the club will likely not be quieted with a win over the 19th place side.
Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest
Arne Slot has got Liverpool's 2024–25 season off to a perfect start, earning all nine available points in his first three matches in charge. Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah already have three goals apiece, and Alisson has yet to concede a goal.
The Reds’ dominant backline, led by Virgil van Dijk, held Nottingham Forest scoreless in both outings last season, and history just might repeat itself at Anfield on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.
Manchester City vs Brentford
The only top six matchup (according to the standings, at least) of the weekend comes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET when Brentford travel to the Etihad to take on Manchester City. The Bees currently sit in sixth place, above the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United, but are still considered an inferior side compared to Pep Guardiola’s men.
The defending Premier League champions have all-but coasted through their games against Chelsea, Ipswich Town and West Ham, and barring a huge upset, seem primed to add three more points to their title defense.
AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea
Although Chelsea made plenty of moves in the summer transfer window, the club has yet to deliver under new boss, Enzo Maresca. The Blues mounted an impressive six-goal triumph over Wolves, but came away with just one point against Crystal Palace and zero goals from their clash with Manchester City.
In past years, a match against Bournemouth would serve as the perfect opportunity to get Chelsea back to winning ways, yet the Cherries sit above the Blues in the standings and will have a renewed confidence after their improbable comeback victory over Everton.
Bournemouth is set to host the five-time Premier League champions on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal
The match of the weekend kicks off on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET as Arsenal and Tottenham meet in the 196th north London derby. The Gunners have won five of their last eight fixtures against Spurs, but they will be without the suspended Declan Rice and the injured Martin Ødegaard.
Mikel Arteta’s men need three points to keep the pressure on Manchester City and Liverpool atop the table, especially ahead of their match with the reigning champion next weekend. Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, will hope to lead his squad to just their second Premier League victory this season and his first in the north London derby.