Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 4
Congratulations, you’ve survived phase one of the early-season international slog. Just two more to go before Christmas.
The Premier League is back this weekend following a two-week absence, and the schedule-makers have opted to reward us for our international break diligence by chucking a belting round of fixtures at us.
The action kicks off with a returning manager who’ll undoubtedly spark persistent debate once more, and there are a pair of derbies to enjoy this weekend, too. There’s no Friday or Monday night action, so the carnage will be squeezed into a 36-hour festival.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s Premier League predictions for Gameweek 4.
Saturday, Sept. 13: Ange Returns
Ange Postecoglou is back in the big time, barely three months removed from his ruthless sacking from Tottenham Hotspur, with Evangelos Marinakis earmarking the Australian as Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor at the City Ground.
Postecoglou’s Nottingham Forest tenure gets off to an almighty difficult start, however, as they visit title hopefuls Arsenal at the Emirates in the early kick-off. The new Forest boss perhaps isn’t in the business of doing his former club any favours, but he’ll want to get his reign off to a positive start against Spurs’ fiercest rivals.
There’s a healthy dose of fixtures succumbing to the 3 p.m. blackout this weekend, including an all-south coast affair between Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Vitality. These two teams secured hugely impressive results before the break, and both are aiming to sneak into the European spots this term.
Aston Villa are searching for their first goal of the new season when they travel to Everton’s shiny new stadium, while an injury-hit Sunderland visit London for the first time in 2025–26. The Black Cats take on a Crystal Palace side that were somehow able to retain Marc Guéhi’s services.
Leeds United are also in the capital on Saturday, as they face Fulham at Craven Cottage, and there will be plenty of intrigue surrounding Newcastle United’s home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers—the hosts are, however, without new boy Yoane Wissa because of injury.
A hectic day of Premier League football seeps into the evening, as West Ham United ’welcome’ Mohammed Kudus back to the London Stadium. Tottenham will be keen to return to winning ways against the Hammers, with Thomas Frank poised to unleash Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani for the first time.
Following that, we remain in the capital for Chelsea’s short trip across west London to face Brentford.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest
3–1
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Bournemouth vs. Brighton
1–2
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland
2–0
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Everton vs. Aston Villa
2–1
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Fulham vs. Leeds
3–1
3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET
Newcastle vs. Wolves
2–0
5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET
West Ham vs. Tottenham
1–2
8 p.m. BST / 2.45 p.m. ET
Brentford vs. Chelsea
1–1
Sunday, Sept. 14: Manchester Bragging Rights Up for Grabs
The champions are yet to hit top gear in 2025–26 off the back of their historic summer spend, and we could see Alexander Isak in action for the first time since his record-breaking move to Liverpool was confirmed on Deadline Day.
The Swede featured briefly over the international break, as he attempts to work his way back to full match fitness after missing the majority of pre-season.
While the Reds have secured maximum points thus far, they’ll want to assert themselves upon the newly promoted Burnley and win handsomely at Turf Moor.
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City dazzled on Gameweek 1 but have since lost back-to-back games. The break was very much needed, although many are wondering whether we’ll ever see the City of old under the Spaniard’s watch again.
The Cityzens were winless in the two Manchester derbies last term, losing 2–1 at home, but they have the chance to reclaim local bragging rights when Manchester United visit on Sunday afternoon. The Red Devils earned a much-needed victory over Burnley two weeks ago, but Ruben Amorim’s side remains deeply flawed.
Still, they’ve typically proven more effective against better opposition under the Portuguese coach.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Prediction
2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET
Burnley vs. Liverpool
1–4
4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET
Man City vs. Man Utd
2–2