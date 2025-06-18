Premier League Side ‘Considering’ Move for USMNT Striker
Fulham are looking to add more firepower to their attack ahead of the start of the 2025–26 Premier League season and one of the names that appear to have raised the interest from the London club is USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi.
Fabrizio Romano reported that Fulham are considering approaching PSV Eindhoven to open talks regarding a possible move for Pepi. Marco Silva's side aren't the only ones keeping a close eye on Pepi, with Romano also disclosing that clubs from Spain and Italy are interested in the 22-year-old striker.
However, making a move for Pepi could be easier said than done since the centre forward put pen to paper on a new contract that ties him to PSV until the end of the 2029–30 season back in February. This, according to reports, could make PSV reluctant to let go of the U.S. international unless a significant transfer fee arrives.
Pepi scored 11 goals in 18 appearances in the Eredivisie last season and added another two goals in 161 minutes played in the Champions League. The former FC Dallas player was on pace to break the 20-goal mark in the league until a knee injury in late January ended his season prematurely.
If Fulham manages to pull off a move for Pepi, he'd join fellow USMNT player Antonee Robinson at Craven Cottage. Furthermore, Pepi would also join Mexico national team forward Raúl Jiménez in Fulham's attacking line, creating a possibility of an all-Concacaf striker pairing in the Premier League.
Since his debut with PSV's senior side in the summer of 2023, Pepi has scored 26 goals in 68 appearances. Because of his young age and the promise he showed in the first half of 2024–25, it's clear why Pepi's awaken the interest of the west London outfit and other clubs across Europe.