PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich: Dembele Ready to Impact Club World Cup
Paris Saint-Germain are back on track after their group-stage blip, and they’re aiming to reach the semifinals of the Club World Cup when they face Bayern Munich in Atlanta on Saturday.
Their previous duel with the Bavarian behemoths proved to be a sombre occasion for the Parisians, who limped to a 1–0 defeat in Munich and thrust their Champions League campaign into considerable doubt.
They’ve evolved into something quite outstanding in the aftermath, and Vincent Kompany will be well aware that the PSG team Bayern are facing this weekend are nothing like the far meeker iteration of last November.
Luis Enrique has long settled upon a winning formula, and with one of the key protagonists in their Champions League run back from injury, their starting lineup for the quarterfinal is relatively easy to predict.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—The imposing Italian shot-stopper was barely tested against Inter Miami in the round of 16, and has conceded just once at the tournament so far.
RB: Achraf Hakimi—The flying Moroccan full-back has shown few signs of being affected by the tough physical conditions in the United States this summer. Hakimi continues to march up and down the right flank, and he’s scored twice at the tournament so far.
CB: Marquinhos—Enrique opted to preserve his captain for the quarterfinal by taking him off at half-time of their round of 16 clash, when they were leading 4–0.
CB: Willian Pacho—The PSG boss picked a pretty small squad for the tournament, and he hasn’t rotated all that much as a result. Pacho is one of three players to play every minute of the Club World Cup so far.
LB: Nuno Mendes—The perfect foil for Hakimi’s forays. Mendes has developed into the world’s best left-back and a blockbuster battle with Michael Olise beckons in Atlanta.
CM: Vitinha—The dependable Vitinha also hasn’t missed a single minute in the U.S. this summer, and he’ll have to be at his very best against a Bayern team that have pressed superbly throughout the tournament.
CM: João Neves—Diogo Jota’s tragic passing would’ve greatly affected his two compatriots in PSG’s midfield, and, like Enzo Maresca is doing with Pedro Neto, Enrique will want to check that young Neves and Vitinha are in the right frame of mind to play on Saturday.
CM: Fabián Ruiz—The silky Spanish midfielder was superb in the previous round and preserved for this fixture by the manager. After his half-time withdrawal in the last 16, Fabián is ready for a fierce midfield tussle against the German champions.
RW: Désiré Doué—Doué has started all four games at the Club World Cup but is yet to record a single goal contribution. Is this the game when his campaign bursts into life?
ST: Ousmané Dembélé—The Frenchman was sent off the last time PSG took on Bayern, so he’ll be keen to enjoy a more productive outing in Atlanta. Dembélé returned from injury in the round of 16 and may be ready for a return to Enrique’s starting XI this weekend off the back of the best season of his career.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—PSG’s Georgian hero has perhaps been their star of the Club World Cup so far, with Kvaratskhelia notching three goal contributions in four starts. The winger will have to be up and down against Konrad Laimer.