PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham: Neves Suspended, Familiar Frontline
The UEFA Super Cup was a two-legged affair when Paris Saint-Germain made their one and only appearance in the annual clash to date.
The 1994–95 European Cup Winners’ Cup holders were subsequently outclassed by a dominant Juventus, losing a whopping 9–2 on aggregate after losing the first leg at home 6–1.
The French side will be hoping for a more memorable occasion on their return to the fixture in Udine, as they face debutants Tottenham Hotspur. PSG, despite their defeat to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final, are currently the world’s best, and it may be their turn to dish out a Super Cup beating on Wednesday.
Here’s how the Champions League winners could line up against Thomas Frank’s Spurs.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham (4-3-3)
GK: Lucas Chevalier—Gianluigi Donnarumma played a pivotal role in their continental success last season, but now looks set to leave the club amid a contract dispute. He’s not travelling to Udine, and new signing Chevalier is the No. 1.
RB: Achraf Hakimi—The perpetual threat from right-back. Luis Enrique has maximized Hakimi and some during his two years at the helm, and he’s bound to be lurking in and around the final third against a Spurs team that’ll aim to soak up pressure.
CB: Marquinhos—The veteran defender finally got his hands on the big one after years of heartbreak. PSG have signed Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth, but Marquinhos remains a starter.
CB: Willian Pacho—Pacho was sorely missed in the Club World Cup final defeat to Chelsea, and was close to a mainstay for Enrique’s side in Europe last season.
LB: Nuno Mendes—Mendes came of age last term, shutting down some of Europe’s most dangerous wingers amid PSG’s conquering of the continent. The physically impressive and skillful Mohammed Kudus is his next assignment.
CM: Vitinha—Enrique’s metronome rarely manifests fluster, but Spurs may target the space either side of PSG’s excellent holding midfielder. Pape Matar Sarr will likely be tasked with disrupting Vitinha’s flow in possession.
CM: Warren Zaïre-Emery—PSG are without the suspended João Neves, so the talented Zaïre-Emery should come into the engine room.
CM: Fabián Ruiz—The Spaniard was excellent during PSG’s Club World Cup campaign, and is the perfect accomplice to his Portuguese partners in midfield.
RW: Désiré Doué—Doué lit up the Champions League final in Munich, and was FIFA’s standout young performer at the Club World Cup. He’s quickly developed into one of Europe’s best.
ST: Ousmané Dembélé—The 2025 Ballon d’Or favorite endured a relatively quiet Club World Cup due to injury, but should be 100% fit for the Super Cup.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—The January addition proved to be the final piece in Enrique’s jigsaw, starting throughout the Champions League knockout stages down the left flank. He returns to the stadium where Napoli were crowned Serie A champions in 2023.