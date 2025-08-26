PSG ‘Set’ Gianluigi Donnarumma Transfer Price Amid Premier League Interest
All signs point towards Gianluigi Donnarumma leaving Paris for the blue side of Manchester, but there’s a race against the clock with deadline day fast approaching.
Donnarumma fell out of grace with Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique. The signing of Lucas Chevalier earlier in the summer effectively confirmed the Italian’s stint with the Parisians was over.
Donnaruma looks set to leave PSG before the end of the window and Manchester City are the overwhelming favorites to land him. The Athletic reports that PSG’s asking price is around €40 million ($46.5 million, £34.5), but Man City are currently unwilling to meet that valuation since there’s only 12 months left on Donnarumma’s contract.
Fabrizio Romano added an agreement between the clubs could be reached for a €30–€35 million fee, with talks ongoing.
However, Donnarumma joining Pep Guardiola’s side is dependent on long-time City starter Ederson leaving the club. Turkish giants Galatasaray are said to be keen on acquiring the Brazilian, but no official bid has ben sent yet.
Earlier in the summer, Galatasaray were said to be one of Donnarumma’s possible destinations, as well as Manchester United. However, those two clubs have distanced themselves from the equation, leaving Man City a free avenue to land the Italian.
Donnarumma joined PSG on a free transfer in 2021. He went on to feature 161 times for the club, keeping 56 clean sheets and playing a crucial role in conquering PSG’s first Champions League title earlier this year.
Man City already acquired James Trafford from Burnley earlier in the window, and the City academy graduate has started the first two games of the season. However, the prospect of landing the highly-regarded Donnarumma for below market-value seems to be to enticing for City to not to pounce.
In any case, this transfer saga looks destined to go on until the final hours of the transfer window.