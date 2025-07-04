PSG vs. Bayern Munich: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
It’s a battle of two European juggernauts on Saturday, as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich collide in the Club World Cup quarterfinals.
The French and German champions recently faced off during the Champions League league phase, but that fixture arrived before PSG’s coming of age with Luis Enrique at the helm. As a result, Bayern claimed a 1–0 victory, as eventual protagonist in their run to continental glory, Ousmané Dembélé, was harshly sent off.
PSG have been nothing short of imperious in 2025 and were favoured by many to win this summer’s tournament before it got underway. While they were thwarted by a resilient Botafago in their second group game, Enrique’s side ended up topping Group B before coasting past Inter Miami in the round of 16.
Bayern have also tasted defeat in the United States, but their 1–0 loss to Benfica resulted in them slipping down to second in Group C. That set-up a tricky last 16 duel with the impressive Flamengo, but Bayern’s supreme pressing and Harry Kane’s clinical touch proved too much for the burgeoning Brazilians to handle.
Their 4–2 victory set up Saturday’s quarterfinal, with the winner going on to face either Real Madrid or Borussia Dortmund in the last four.
Here is Sports Illustrated's guide to this blockbuster Club World Cup knockout clash.
What Time Does PSG vs. Bayern Munich Kick-Off?
- Location: Atlanta, United States
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Date: Saturday, July 5
- Kick-off Time: Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST
- Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)
PSG vs. Bayern Munich Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- PSG: 1 win
- Bayern Munich: 4 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Bayern Munich 1–0 PSG (November 6, 2024) - Champions League
Current Form (all competitions)
PSG
Bayern Munich
PSG 4–0 Inter Miami – 6/29/25
Flamengo 2–4 Bayern Munich – 6/29/25
Seattle Sounders 0–2 PSG – 6/23/25
Benfica 1–0 Bayern Munich – 6/24/25
PSG 0–1 Botafogo – 6/19/25
Bayern Munich 2–1 Boca Juniors – 6/21/25
PSG 4–0 Atlético Madrid – 6/15/25
Bayern Munich 10–0 Auckland City – 6/15/25
PSG 5–0 Inter – 5/31/25
Hoffenheim 0–5 Bayern Munich – 5/17/25
How to Watch PSG vs. Bayern Munich on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
DAZN, Watch TNT, TNT USA
United Kingdom
DAZN, tabii
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
PSG Team News
Ousmané Dembélé carried a knock into the tournament and didn’t feature in any of PSG’s three group games as a result. However, he appeared off the bench in the round of 16 and may be ready for a return to Enrique’s XI against fierce opposition.
If the French international does come back in, he’ll be supported by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Désiré Doué in attack. We should also see the familiar midfield three of Fabián Ruiz, João Neves and Vitinha.
Fabián and Marquinhos were both brought off at halftime against Miami, but neither player was carrying an injury.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich
PSG predicted lineup vs. Bayern (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.
Bayern Munich Team News
Unlike PSG, the Bundesliga champions entered the tournament with several injury concerns. Alphonso Davies and Hiroki Ito didn’t make the trip to the United States, while center back Kim Min-Jae hasn’t played a part thus far.
The South Korean international is believed to be closing in on his return from injury, but Saturday’s game will arrive too soon.
Leroy Sané, who missed a handful of chances in Bayern’s group stage defeat to Benfica, has left to join Galatasaray midway through the tournament, but Kompany will have Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry available. The former suffered a muscle injury against Flamengo but will be fit for the quarterfinal.
Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. PSG
Bayern predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-3-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Stanišić; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane
PSG vs. Bayern Munich Score Prediction
The tournament’s two most proficient pressing units face off in Atlanta this weekend, and Bayern’s work without the ball will be particularly important given PSG’s ability to rotate freely and manipulate defensive structures at will.
Will Bayern’s press hold? That’s the key question. The German giants will have to produce an almighty effort to tame the European champions, and we shouldn’t read too much into Bayern’s head-to-head success last November.
Vincent Kompany’s side have doubtless been impressive in the U.S., while it’s been business as usual for PSG. However, there’s a sense that Enrique’s side have gears to move through, and a very good Bayern team may bring out their best.
Prediction: PSG 2–1 Bayern Munich
