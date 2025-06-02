PSG Youngster Beats Out Lamine Yamal to Win Champions League Award
Paris Saint-Germain’s Désiré Doué won the Champions League Young Player of the Season award following his two-goal performance in the final against Inter, beating Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal to the coveted prize.
Doué, 19, became the first player in the competition’s history to record three goal involvements in a final. The fleet-footed Frenchman set up Achraf Hakimi’s first goal with a clever turn and pass before scoring the next two for PSG. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and fellow 19-year-old Senny Mayulu each added to Inter’s misery in the second half, capping off the most one-sided performances in Champions League final history.
The result marked the first time a team had ever won the tournament by five goals.
Doué, while bursting onto the scene this season, could’ve been considered second fiddle to Yamal for the individual accolade before the final. The French teenager had three goals coming into the showpiece fixture compared to Yamal’s five. The Spaniard also assisted three times compared to Doué’s four. By the campaign’s conclusion, Doué had directly contributed to more European goals in far less time on the pitch, playing just 742 minutes in the competition this season compared to Yamal's 1,101.
His performance in the final likely swayed the decision as both he and Yamal were named in UEFA’s team of the tournament. Doué’s teammates Hakimi, Marquinhos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and Ballon d’Or candidate Ousmane Dembélé were also included.
Yamal and Raphinha were the only Barcelona representatives. The team was rounded out by Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni and Arsenal’s Declan Rice.
Immediately after the final whistle, Doué was visibly struck by his record-breaking feats. “I have no words,” he grinned. “It’s just incredible for me, simply incredible.
“[Luis Enrique] has been here two years,” Doué continued, “tactically, mentally he’s a really good coach, an unbelievable coach and as a human being too. It’s a pleasure to work with him.”