‘Really Evil’—Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah Slam USMNT Legends in Ruthless Rant
Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah took aim at U.S. men’s national team legends in a brutal rant on the latest episode of PULSIC.
Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey and Alexi Lalas have openly criticized the current generation of American superstars. The former USMNT players have questioned the team’s pride, commitment and desire to win, most recently after almost the entirety of the Stars and Stripes’ XI sat out of the 2025 Gold Cup.
Pulisic previously issued a mild-mannered response to the backlash, as did fellow USMNT teammate Weston McKennie, but the Americans are seemingly no longer holding back.
Although the USMNT captain did not call anyone out by name, he targeted those who slammed many of the Stars and Stripes’ best players this summer.
“I’d say the most annoying thing and, for me, the biggest cop-out of all time," Pulisic said in an episode of his docuseries PULISIC, “is when all pundits say, ‘They didn’t want it. They didn’t have the heart. Back in our day we would fight and we would die on that field.’”
Weah added, “I think those guys are chasing checks and for me I just feel like they’re really evil, honestly, because they’ve been players and they know what it’s like when you're getting bashed.
“Those are the same guys that’ll turn around and shake your hand and try to be friendly with you at the end of the day.”
“Don’t get me wrong, I respect all of them—they were players I looked up to,” Weah continued. “But quite frankly, the guys before us didn’t win anything either.”
Pulisic’s father, Mark, who was outspoken against Donovan’s criticism of the current USMNT stars back in June, echoed Weah’s statement.
“These guys want clicks,” he said. “I think they should look in the mirror and look at their last performances for the national team before they start talking sh**.”
Although both the current and former generation of Stars and Stripes have lifted silverware for the United States, the biggest titles, including a FIFA World Cup, have alluded the USMNT.
Pulisic and co. have a chance to change the narrative when the USMNT co-hosts the 2026 World Cup. With a team full of players thriving in Europe at the club level, the U.S. has the talent to make a run next summer, but they need to finally put all the pieces together under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.