Report: Raheem Sterling Snubbed Two European League Champions for Chelsea Bomb Squad
Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling was reportedly “reluctant” to move away from Stamford Bridge despite interest from a number of high-profile suitors, including Bayern Munich and Napoli.
The English forward spent last season on loan at Arsenal and was not afforded the chance to make that stay permanent by the Gunners. Enzo Maresca made it abundantly apparent at the start of last season that there would be no place in his plans for Sterling, theoretically forcing the 30-year-old to look for a new club.
According to several different reports, the winger was not short of interested admirers. A trio of Premier League clubs in the form of Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham United were linked with Sterling as well as Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen and Serie A giants Juventus.
The list of European suitors supposedly stretched even further. The Telegraph claim that Bayern Munich sounded out a potential deal for Sterling on Deadline Day during frenzied negotiations surrounding the ever-changing details of Nicolas Jackson’s loan move.
Reigning Serie A champions Napoli were also credited with an interest in Sterling. Antonio Conte’s side have made a habit of snapping up Premier League talent that has been seemingly discarded by England’s elite. This summer alone, Kevin De Bruyne arrived in Naples after Manchester City refused to extend his contract while Rasmus Højlund was actively shunted out of Old Trafford by Manchester United. Both players happened to find the net in a 3–1 win over Fiorentina on Saturday.
Sterling could perhaps have enjoyed a European renaissance of his own but according to The Telegraph’s report, he “seemed reluctant to move overseas” or even out of London. No explanation of this perceived reticence is revealed although it is used as an explanation as to why he is unlikely to join the Saudi Pro League this summer.
Still very much out of Maresca’s plans—the Italian coach admitted that he is yet to speak to any members of Chelsea’s so-called “bomb squad” this season—Sterling faces at least four months training away from the first team until the January transfer window.
Given he reportedly remains the club’s highest earner with a salary thought to be in excess of £300,000 ($407,000) per week, Sterling’s reluctance to move to a reigning European league champion this summer could cost Chelsea millions.