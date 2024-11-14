Ranking the Four Clubs Competing in the 2024 NWSL Playoff Semifinals
In three days, we'll have our 2024 NWSL playoff finalists.
On Saturday, November 16, at noon ET, the No. 2 seed Washington Spirit will host defending champions and No. 3 seed NJ/NY Gotham FC at a sold-out Audi Field.
On Sunday, November 17, at 3:00 p.m. ET, the No. 1 Orlando Pride will host No. 4 Kansas City Current at Inter&Co Stadium. Both semifinal matches will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on ESPN+ in the U.S.
All four clubs will be fighting for a spot in the coveted NWSL final set to take place on Saturday 23, at 8:00 p.m. ET at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
We’ve taken a look back at each club’s credentials and ranked them ahead of kick-off.
4. Kansas Current City
Temwa Chawinga’s first-ever playoff goal was enough to clinch Kansas Current City (KCC) a spot in the NWSL semifinals last weekend, for the first time since 2022. The forward sealed the deal within the first eight minutes, eventually leading Kansas to a 1-0 victory over North Carolina Courage.
The 26-year-old has been instrumental for KCC this season, having netted 18 goals in her past 16 matches with the team. Although the club has every reason to be full of confidence heading into the semifinals, they will certainly need to dig deep to produce a win over NWSL Shield winners Orlando Pride.
It’s not an impossible task, but it’s likely KCC will be on the back foot and they’ll be hoping that the unpredictability of football will be in their favor on the day.
3. Orlando Pride
Orlando Pride’s success has been one of the biggest surprises of the season. Fresh off their first-ever NWSL playoff win after knocking out Chicago Red Stars 4-1 last weekend, all eyes will be on the club to see whether they can maintain their winning streak.
They catapulted to the top of the table this season, after finishing seventh last year in one of their best comebacks yet. The club finished their 2024/24 campaign unbeaten in 23 games, three away from the first unbeaten campaign in NWSL history.
The addition of Zambian striker Barbra Banda has gone a long way in helping them climb to the top of the table, but it’s their resilience and newfound winning mentality that’s played the biggest role.
Not only is the game a huge occasion for the club as a whole, it could also be the last time Marta, one of the greatest soccer players of all time graces the pitch wearing purple. Despite Marta claiming she wants to continue playing professionally for another two years, her contract is up at the end of the season.
They've been flying high all season and we believe this will be enough to secure them a well-deserved spot in the final.
2. Washington Spirit
Washington Spirit are getting ready to host another sold-out Audi Field against Gotham FC. This time, however, they’ll be hoping they can get the job done within 90 minutes, unlike their 2–1 defeat last weekend over Bay FC in extra time.
Going 1-0 down in a playoff quarterfinal in the 82nd minute would send anyone into despair and Bay FC’s Asisat Oshoala’s goal left Spirit needing a lifeline. Four minutes after going behind, center-back Tara McKeown came through, keeping Bay's dreams alive.
Like it was written in the stars, U.S. women’s national team star Trinity Rodman delivered the final blow, after her deflected shot by Caprice Dydasco hit the back of the net.
They will be pleased to have continued their winning streak that landed them a spot in the playoffs, having reigned victorious in their last five home matches for the first time in history.
Although the Spirit will be the higher seeded team in their duel with Gotham, we predict that they’ll fall at the final hurdle when up against the New York club’s unparalleled form.
Whatever the result, the atmosphere is likely to be one of the best of the weekend. The sell-out crowds at Audi Field will mark the first time the Spirit have sold out the stadium back-to-back.
1. NJ/NY Gotham FC
Just like the Spirit, Gotham also had to wait a little longer to secure their spot in the semifinal thanks to an extra-time winner from Rose Lavelle.
Both teams will certainly be entering the fixture knowing what it’s like to play under pressure and fight until the final second, setting this game up as one of the most highly anticipated.
The New York club will be eager to retain their NWSL Championship, and if they do, they'll become the first club to defend the title since North Carolina Courage in 2018 and '19.
Considering their recent impressive run and plethora of talent, we believe Gotham is well and truly at the front of this year's 2024 NWSL playoff race.