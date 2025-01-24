Ranking the Top 10 Barcelona Jerseys of All Time
Barcelona's blaugrana kit is one of the most famous, easily recognized and legendary kits in the history of the sport.
Soccer kits are in many ways, the representation of a club's identity. Real Madrid's white, Liverpool and Manchester United's red enter the equation. In Italy, Inter Milan's nerazzurri, AC Milan's rossoneri and Juventus' bianconeri, are up there as well. Colors, stripes, and everything else that make a kit design helps build some of the most recognizable brands in sports.
Barcelona boast some of the most vibrant and beautiful kits in soccer history. Blaugrana is the conjunction of two words that represent the team's colors: Blau is blue and Grana is garnet, or dark red. When Hans Gamper founded the club in 1899, he picked these colors because of a team he previously played for: Swiss side, FC Basel.
Here, we look back at some of the most iconic Barcelona kits of all time. Those that have been worn during their most successful seasons and those that are simply staples of the sport.
10. A Shirt Worthy of a Bernabeu Ovation (2005-06)
Barcelona won a second straight La Liga title in the 2005-06 season wearing a shirt best remembered on legendary Brazilian, Ronaldinho. He wore it as he scored an unforgettable brace in a 3–0 El Clásico win at the Santiago Bernabéu. His performance was so great that Real Madrid fans stood up and clapped after his second goal of the day.
Barcelona went on to win the UEFA Champions League at the end of the season as well. Blaugrana long sleeves, Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto'o, young Lionel Messi... what a time for Barça.
9. The MSN Treble (2014-15)
The kit worn by the last Champions League winning Barcelona side. With the classic dark blue and wine stripes, plus a small reference to the Catalonia flag on the neck. Elegant, clean and imposing, just like Luis Enrique's treble conquering side.
With Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr. and Luis Suárez leading the line, Barcelona won the league, Copa del Rey and Champions League for the second time in less than a decade. Three of the greatest attacking players of the last 15 years put on a show week in and week out wearing the Blaugrana shirt.
8. Maradona and the 80s (1982-89)
The first non-Nike entry on this list. During the 1980's, Barcelona didn't enjoy a lot of success on the pitch, but their kit was undeniably great. Catalan brand, Meyba, became Barcelona's first ever shirt sponsor. This kit served as Barça's home shirt from the 1982-83 season up until 1988-89.
Two thick, vibrant pomegranate colored stripes plus a sleeve decorated in that color contrast perfectly with the royal blue. It doesn't hurt that this is the kit all-time great, Diego Maradona, wore during his stint in Barcelona.
7. A Tribute to Catalonia (2019-22)
Barcelona released an official fourth kit during the 2019-20 season that payed homage to The Senyera, the flag of Catalonia. A yellow base with four red diagonal stripes that allude to the flag with an inscription on the collar that read "La llevamos dentro," or "We carry it within us."
It was the first time Barcelona released a fourth kit and it stayed in the rotation, although rarely used, until 2022. The Catalans famously wore it when Lionel Messi scored a last minute winner vs. Atlético Madrid on Nov. 2020.
6. First European Cup Title Kit (1991-92)
The shirt Barcelona wore when they won their first ever European Cup—now Champions League— trophy had to be on the list. A bold, orange base with Blaugrana stripes on both shoulders isn't necessarily the most Barça shirt of all time, but it's one with incredible meaning in the club's history.
With Johan Cruyff as manager, Barcelona reached heights never before reached by the club. This kit was the last ever with the Meyba sponsor and remains a fan favorite to date, with it still available in retro stores.
5. Cruyff's Dream Team Home Kit (1992-1995)
Barcelona switched to Kappa as their shirt sponsor in the back half of a four straight La Liga title run. It was worn by a team that is referred to by fans as the Dream Team. Two thick blaugrana stripes in the center, a collar and a bold white strip on the arm and short side. Another retro gem.
Hristo Stoichkov won the Ballon D'Or in 1994 thanks in large part to his performance wearing this shirt. Cruyff's side dominated Spanish soccer and cemented Barcelona as one of the biggest clubs in the sport. Kappa outdid itself with this design.
4. El Sextete (2008-09)
Barcelona's first treble was won wearing this simple, half royal blue, half pomegranate colored kit. In Pep Guardiola's first season as manager, Barcelona achieved the most successful season in club history, winning a staggering six major trophies in 2009.
Bold and vibrant, much like the side that wore it as it conquered world soccer in one of the most storied seasons in modern soccer history. The Unicef sponsor is a classic staple of that Barcelona era too.
3. Cruyff and the Longest Tenured Barcelona Home Kit (1949-1980)
If you asked a kid to draw a Barcelona kit, then this shirt is probably exactly what you're going to get. Blaugrana in its purest form, this jersey served as Barcelona's home kit for 41 seasons. Unaltered aside from some who wore it with a V neck and others with a regular U neck, it's arguably the most representative Barcelona shirt of all time.
Simply, one of the most iconic shirts in soccer history, worn by one of the most iconic players, Johan Cruyff, in Barcelona's annals, during his time playing for the club.
2. The Greatest Team of All Time? (2010-11)
The kit worn by arguably the greatest team the sport has ever seen. Sir. Alex Ferguson called this "the best team to ever line up against my Manchester United sides," as Pep Guardiola's men dismantled United 3–1 in the 2011 Champions League final in Wembley Stadium. That same season, Barcelona destroyed Real Madrid 5–0. Two of the greatest team performances in the history of the sport took place this season in this kit.
A classic blaugrana kit, with small yellow details that elevate and add more flair to the jersey. However, it's the team that wore it, with its incredible playing style and success that makes the kit iconic.
1. 100 Years of History 1999-00
The kit didn't bring much success, but Barcelona celebrated their 100th birthday with a gorgeous get up. The elegant navy collar and sleeves contrast beautifully with the vibrant blue and wine half block with the badge and Nike swoosh in the middle. Either side of the badge, the numbers 1899-1999, representing the 100 year history of the club.
Figo, Rivaldo, Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique and youngsters Xavi Hernández and Carles Puyol wore this iconic kit. A true masterpiece and, from this perspective, the greatest Barcelona kit of all time.