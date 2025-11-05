Raphinha Gives Honest Verdict on Rivalry With Lamine Yamal, Ballon d’Or Snub
Sharing the spotlight with your teammate can lead to strained relationships and fractures within the dressing room, but Raphinha revealed that’s far from the case regarding himself and Barcelona wing-twin Lamine Yamal.
Raphinha and Yamal have been sensational over the past two seasons, creating a formidable winger partnership that led Barcelona’s incredible resurgence last term.
In some cases, internal competition can eventually turn into a sour rivalry, but the Brazilian admitted there’s nothing resembling a tense relationship with Yamal in an interview with GQ. On the contrary, he only had positive things to say about his relationship with Barça’s No. 10.
“No, the rivalry [with Yamal] simply doesn’t exist,” Raphinha said. “The reality is completely different to what some people imagine. I have a huge respect for Lamine [Yamal] as a player and person.
“Soccer is a competitive sport and, naturally, there’s competition between teammates, but for us, it’s always been healthy and motivating. What truly exists between us is a mutual desire to perform at our best, to push each other and help the team find success.
“I feel as if Lamine [Yamal] was part of my family. I’m truly grateful to have someone like him by my side, someone who inspires me and helps lift the entire group.”
A season ago, Yamal and Raphinha collected 102 G+A between them for Barcelona, helping the club conquer a maiden domestic treble. Their stellar performances didn’t go unnoticed and the pair finished in the top five of the 2025 Ballon d’Or award voting.
Raphinha Shares Frustrations Over Ballon d’Or Snub
Raphinha was a Ballon d’Or frontrunner for much of last season given his sensational performances for Barcelona. Nevertheless, his 59 goal involvements for the Catalans in 2024–25 were deemed good enough for only a fifth place finish for the most prestigious individual award in the sport.
Furthermore, Yamal finished three spots higher in the voting, coming in second behind winner Ousmane Dembélé. Raphinha’s finishing position surprised many and the Brazilian shared his frustrations over the outcome.
“Yes, it was a personal disappointment [finishing fifth],” Raphinha said. “When you give so much, work every day and believe you had an incredible season, naturally you expect to be among the best.
“Finishing fifth was an honor, of course, but my expectations were higher. At the same time, it taught me humility and perspective. This motivates me to keep working hard, to keep growing, and hopefully I get another opportunity to fight get to the top in the future.”
The Brazilian has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for over a month. Upon his return, he’ll try to lead Barcelona to end a Champions League drought that exceeds 10 years. Then, he’ll aim to conquer the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Brazil, in what he described as “the biggest dream of my career.”
If he’s able to reach such heights in the upcoming eight months, then he just might be able to get his hands on the first Ballon d’Or of his career.