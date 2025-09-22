Raphinha Loses Out to Barcelona Teammate in Surprise 2025 Ballon d’Or Ranking
The 2025 Ballon d’Or rankings saw an increase of Barcelona representation with Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal all finishing inside the top 20.
Just last year, Yamal was the only Barcelona player to finish among the 30 shortlisted players. Now, coming off a season where Barcelona dominated Spain to the tune of its first domestic treble in club history, the club is better represented.
Lewandowski came in 17th while Pedri finished 11th after both failed to be nominated a year ago. Raphinha made his first appearance on the Ballon d’Or shortlist finishing fifth. Yamal came just shy of becoming the youngest ever Ballon d’Or winner, finishing as runner-up to Ousmané Dembélé.
Even though Yamal will be disappointed not to win the most prestigious individual award in the sport, he did climb six places from his eighth place finish in 2024 and took home his second consecutive Kopa Trophy.
Player
2024 Ballon d’Or Ranking
2025 Ballon d’Or Ranking
Lamine Yamal
Eighth
Second
Raphinha
N/A
Fifth
Pedri
N/A
11th
Robert Lewandowski
N/A
17th
A year after Yamal was the only Barcelona representative for the men’s 2024 Ballon d’Or shortlist, Lewandowski, Pedri and Raphinha now join him after a marvelous 2024–25 season, both individually and collectively.
A rejuvenated Lewandowski was Barcelona’s top goalscorer in 2024–25, scoring 42 goals in 52 appearances for the Catalans. Many thought the veteran’s best days were behind him after scoring 26 goals in all competitions in 2023–24.
Then, Hansi Flick joined Barcelona. In his age 36 season, Lewandowski turned back the clock and was back to his best. Just in La Liga, Lewandowski scored more goals (27) than in the entirety of 2023–24. His performances were recognized with a 17th place finish in the Ballon d’Or.
Pedri narrowly missed out on a top 10 finish. The midfield maestro had his best season as a professional in 2024–25. He was the engine that propelled Barcelona to Spanish soccer domination, leading all Barcelona players last season with 59 appearances.
Raphinha was considered the favorite to win the 2025 Ballon d’Or for lengthy periods. The Brazilian had a career season, posting 59 goal involvements in 57 appearances for Barça while equaled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for the the most goal contributions in a single Champions League season. Although Raphinha will settle for a fifth place finish, it still marks the first time he’s included in the Ballon d’Or rankings.
Yamal was Barcelona’s most electrifying player a season ago. Before even reaching adulthood, the Catalonia native spent the entire 2024–25 season toying with defenders. Yamal finished the season with 43 goal involvements in only his second full term as a professional.
If Barcelona continue their reign over Spanish soccer and manage to end their Champions League trophy drought, the 2026 Ballon d’Or winner could very be a Blaugrana player.