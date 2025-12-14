Raphinha Reveals Truth Behind New Lamine Yamal Goal Celebration
Barcelona forward Raphinha claimed there was no significant meaning behind his new goal celebration with Lamine Yamal and instead focused on the tactical nuances of Saturday’s win.
Raphinha broke the deadlock against Osasuna after 70 frustrating minutes. Afforded some rare space to stride into, the Brazilian forward swept a crisp finish into the bottom corner, wheeling away to roar in delight.
Barcelona’s skipper on the day also nabbed the game-sealing second, volleying in from close range, and chose to celebrate that goal with Yamal. The pair slapped palms twice before raising both arms aloft while bowing their heads. It was a striking image—and one which fans had not seen before—but alas, there was no grand meaning behind it.
“No, honestly,” Raphinha shrugged when quizzed on the celebration postgame. “We’ve been doing this move for a while, and we often greet each other this way, and in the end we managed to seal the match.”
Raphinha was more interested with Barcelona’s improved performance than the celebration.
“Osasuna defended very well and we had to play a very good game,” he surmised postmatch. “Patience was key to scoring the first goal. It could have come in the 80th or 90th minute. You have to be prepared. We knew it would be difficult to score the first goal.
“I think things are going very well. We need to focus on ourselves, and in the end, that’s the most important thing. If we do our job well, we don’t have to worry about anything else.”
On top of their attacking patience, a more resolute defensive structure was a major boost for La Liga’s leaders. Barcelona gave up just three shots to Osasuna all game, the fewest they have faced in any match since September.
Flick Praises Raphinha in Unfamiliar Role
Raphinha racked up his 60th goal in a Barcelona shirt—achieving the feat in fewer games than the great Johan Cruyff—from a central role. Having finished fifth in voting for the 2025 Ballon d’Or after playing almost exclusively on the left wing, the summer arrival of Marcus Rashford has created a bit of selection dilemma for Hansi Flick.
The German coach started both forwards on Saturday, with Rashford lining up on the flank while Raphinha was the No. 10 in a 4-2-3-1. When Flick experimented with this setup in August, the Brazilian was completely nullified against Levante and had to be restored to the left wing at halftime. On this occasion, he was far more impactful.
“The most important thing for me is that he scored those two goals, and also for his progress in his level as a player,” Flick gushed. “He’s always a big part and a huge help to our team, and I think we saw that today.
“They pressed with tremendous intensity in the defensive third, and it wasn’t easy to create spaces, but when we got the chance, we took advantage of it.”