Chelsea’s Second Goalkeeper Sale to Premier League Rival Confirmed
The goalkeeper carousel at Chelsea continues to spin, with Marcus Bettinelli confirmed to be following Kepa Arrizabalaga out of the door this summer.
Much like his fellow backup shot-stopper, Bettinelli will remain in the Premier League. Manchester City have been officially unveiled as the custodian’s next destination in the aftermath of Scott Carson’s exit.
The cult hero only made two senior appearances in six years with the serial champions, but served as a crucial squad member. Bettinelli is poised to fill that void.
“It’s an honour to sign for City,” Bettinelli told club media at his unveiling. “I have admired from afar what this club have achieved since Pep Guardiola arrived and now I am excited to be a part of building on that success.”
Talks have been accelerated to ensure that the 33-year-old is part of City’s squad for the Club World Cup ahead of the deadline on June 10.
Bettinelli is not the only outgoing goalkeeper in west London. Arsenal have reportedly struck a deal for Kepa Arrizabalaga, triggering the minimal £5 million ($6.8 million) release clause in the waning talent’s contract.
Kepa’s last appearance for Chelsea came in 2023 while Bettinelli has only made one senior outing in blue, a 5–1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield three-and-a-half years ago.
The revolving door of gloved figures at Stamford Bridge doesn’t only operate in one direction. Chelsea have been heavily linked with a bargain move for AC Milan and France No. 1 Mike Maignan. The Blues had fended off interest from Manchester United to table two bids for the burly Frenchman only to have a supposed change of heart.
When faced with Milan’s insistence on a £21 million ($28.5 million) asking price, Chelsea are expected to step away from negotiations before this month’s Club World Cup. The Premier League outfit could go back in for Maignan during the second registration window which allows teams to add new signings for the Club World Cup knockout stages or after the tournament entirely.