‘World Class’—Rayan Ait-Nouri Sends First Man City Message After £36.3 Million Transfer
Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Rayan Aït-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year contract.
The 24-year-old left back has joined in a deal thought to be worth £36.3 million in total—£31.3 million in guaranteed money plus a further £5 million in performance related add-ons.
Aït-Nouri enjoyed a standout campaign for Wolves last season, despite their struggles in the Premier League, and follows Matheus Cunha out of the Molineux exit door after he recently completed a move to Manchester United.
“I am incredibly happy and honoured to have joined Manchester City,” Aït-Nouri told club channels.
“City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the chance to play for the club is a dream come true. I am also excited about working with and learning from Pep and his coaching team and getting to train and play alongside such a world class group of players.
“Joining City is also a very proud moment for my family too. Now I can’t wait to get started and to play in front of our supporters.”
The club’s director of football, Hugo Viana, added of the new arrival: “Rayan is a player that as a Club we have been following closely for quite some time and we are delighted he has joined us.
“He already has extensive Premier League experience and has also demonstrated his quality at international level with Algeria. We feel sure that he will be an excellent addition to our squad and that working alongside Pep and his coaching staff will help develop his game even further.
“And at just 24 he is someone we feel sure will help us in our objective to bring more success to the Club.”
City have signed Aït-Nouri in time for him to play in the upcoming Club World Cup, where he could be joined by two further signings. A deal for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is close to being completed, while Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki is also nearing a switch to the Etihad Stadium.