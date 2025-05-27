SI

Real Betis vs. Chelsea: How to Watch Conference League Final on TV, Live Stream for Free

UK viewers can watch Antony take on Cole Palmer in Wednesday’s Conference League final for free.

Grey Whitebloom

Antony and Cole Palmer will go head to head in Wednesday’s Europa League final.
Antony and Cole Palmer will go head to head in Wednesday’s Europa League final. / IMAGO/NurPhoto/Sportimage

UK viewers will be able to watch Wednesday’s Conference League final free of charge on Discovery+.

The showpiece fixture of Europe’s third tier competition pits La Liga’s Real Betis against Chelsea in Wrocław, Poland. The Blues booked a place in next season’s Champions League thanks to their fourth-place Premier League finish while Betis have already qualified for the Europa League, ensuring that the only prize on offer in the midweek final is the Conference League trophy.

Betis arrive on the back of a five-game winless stretch. Manuel Pellegrini’s side may be inspired by a vengeful Antony, but they haven’t kept a clean sheet in seven weeks. Chelsea, by contrast, are buoyant after winning seven of their last eight matches across all competitions.

How to Watch Conference League Final on TV, Live Stream For Free

As has been the case throughout the Conference League campaign, TNT Sports will shoulder most of the broadcasting burden on Wednesday. Subscribers to the service can find the final on TNT Sports 1 or Ultimate, yet those without any paid provider can still tune in to see Real Betis vs. Chelsea.

In a drive to recruit future customers, Discovery+ are streaming the Conference League final for free via their website. Registration is free and only requires a valid email. No card details will be requested.

This offer was also extended for the Europa League final and will be on offer when Inter face Paris Saint-Germain to decide this year’s Champions League winner.

How to Watch Conference League Final on TV, Live Stream in U.S., Canada, Mexico

Country

TV, Live Stream

U.S.

Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA

Canada

DAZN Canada

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico, Amazon Prime Videotabii, ESPN Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico

READ THE LATEST EUROPA LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS

feed

Published
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

Home/Soccer