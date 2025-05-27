Real Betis vs. Chelsea: How to Watch Conference League Final on TV, Live Stream for Free
UK viewers will be able to watch Wednesday’s Conference League final free of charge on Discovery+.
The showpiece fixture of Europe’s third tier competition pits La Liga’s Real Betis against Chelsea in Wrocław, Poland. The Blues booked a place in next season’s Champions League thanks to their fourth-place Premier League finish while Betis have already qualified for the Europa League, ensuring that the only prize on offer in the midweek final is the Conference League trophy.
Betis arrive on the back of a five-game winless stretch. Manuel Pellegrini’s side may be inspired by a vengeful Antony, but they haven’t kept a clean sheet in seven weeks. Chelsea, by contrast, are buoyant after winning seven of their last eight matches across all competitions.
How to Watch Conference League Final on TV, Live Stream For Free
As has been the case throughout the Conference League campaign, TNT Sports will shoulder most of the broadcasting burden on Wednesday. Subscribers to the service can find the final on TNT Sports 1 or Ultimate, yet those without any paid provider can still tune in to see Real Betis vs. Chelsea.
In a drive to recruit future customers, Discovery+ are streaming the Conference League final for free via their website. Registration is free and only requires a valid email. No card details will be requested.
This offer was also extended for the Europa League final and will be on offer when Inter face Paris Saint-Germain to decide this year’s Champions League winner.
How to Watch Conference League Final on TV, Live Stream in U.S., Canada, Mexico
Country
TV, Live Stream
U.S.
Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Network, TUDN USA
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, Amazon Prime Videotabii, ESPN Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico