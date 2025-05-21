How to Watch the Europa League Final Around the World
The 2025 Europa League final may not sound particularly exciting on the surface, but the drastic difference between success and failure on Wednesday night renders the all-English duel unmissable.
Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United meet in Bilbao aiming to mask horrific domestic campaigns. While we’ve seen mid-table sides prevail in this competition as of late, such as Eintracht Frankfurt (11th in the Bundesliga) in 2021–22 and Sevilla (12th in La Liga) in 2022-23, the upcoming final will either serve as salvation or one final humiliation for the participants.
These are the Premier League’s two worst-performing non-relegated teams. The scale of their underperformance has made history, and the extent of their domestic misery will be brought to light should they succumb in Bilbao. In the aftermath: a summer of deep introspection and potentially futile reconciliation.
It’s a reality neither fanbase wants to endure, but it beckons for one group. On the contrary, Wednesday’s winners, in the short-term at least, will relish the masking of chasms 2024-25 has explicitly manifested.
It’s all-or-nothing for the Premier League rivals, and here’s how you can tune into the high-stakes affair no matter where you are in the world.
When Does the 2025 Europa League Final Kick-Off?
The 2025 Europa League final between Tottenham and Man Utd kicks off at 21:00 local time (8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT) in Bilbao, Spain.
The final will be held at San Mamés, home of Athletic Club, who were knocked out of the competition by the Red Devils in the semifinals.
How to Watch the 2025 Europa League Final in Europe
Country
Broadcaster
Albania
Digit-Alb, RTSH
Armenia
Fast Media
Austria
Sky Austria, Canal+, Servus TV
Azerbaijan
CBC Sport
Belarus
Okko
Belgium
RTBF, Telenet, Be TV
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Arena Sport
Bulgaria
bTV, A1
Croatia
Arena Sport
Cyprus
CYTA, CyBC
Czechia
TV Nova, Sport 1
Denmark
Disney+
Estonia
TV3
Finland
Viaplay
France
Canal+
Georgia
Setanta, Silknet
Germany
RTL
Gibraltar
Gibtelecom
Greece
Antenna TV, Cosmote TV
Hungary
RTL, MTVA
Iceland
Syn, Viaplay
Israel
Charlton
Italy
Sky
Kazakhstan
Qaz Sport
Kosovo
RTK, Artmotion
Latvia
TV3
Liechtenstein
blue, Sky Austria, RTL
Lithuania
TV3
Luxembourg
Be TV, RTL
Malta
PBS, Melita
Moldova
Setanta, Jurnal TV, WE SPORT TV
Montenegro
Arena Sport
Netherlands
Ziggo Sport
North Macedonia
Arena Sport
Norway
Viaplay
Poland
Polsat
Portugal
Sport TV, DAZN
Republic of Ireland
Saran Media, Premier Sports
Romania
DIGI, Clever Media
Russia
Okko
Serbia
Arena Sport
Slovakia
JOJ, Sport1
Slovenia
Sportklub, Sport TV
Spain
Telefonica
Sweden
Disney+
Switzerland
blue, SRG
Türkiye
TRT
United Kingdom
TNT Sports
Ukraine
Megogo
How to Watch the 2025 Europa League Final in Africa & Middle East
Region
Broadcaster
Middle East/North Africa:
beIN
Sub-Saharan Africa
SuperSport, New World TV
How to Watch the 2025 Europa League Final in the Americas
Country/Region
Broadcaster
Brazil
LiveMode, Band
Canada
DAZN
Caribbean
CPSL (Flow Sports & SportsMax)
Central America
Claro
Dominican Republic
Televideo
Haiti
Canal+
Mexico
Fox Sports, ESPN
South America (excl. Brazil)
ESPN
Suriname
ATV
USA
Paramount+, TUDN
How to Watch the 2025 Europa League Final in Asia & Pacific
Country/Region
Broadcaster
Australia
Stan Sport
Brunei
beIN
Cambodia
beIN
PR China
iQIYI
Hong Kong SAR
beIN
Indian Sub-Continent
Sony
Indonesia
beIN
Japan
WOWOW, Fuji TV, NTV
Kyrgyzstan
Quest Media
Laos
beIN
Macau SAR
TDM
Malaysia
beIN
Mongolia
Premier Sports Network
Myanmar
Canal+
New Zealand
DAZN
Pacific Islands
Digicel
Philippines
beiN
Republic of Korea
SPO TV
Singapore
beiN
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei
Elta
Tajikistan
Quest Media
Thailand
beiN
Turkmenistan
Quest Media
Uzbekistan
Quest Media
Vietnam
VTVCab, Viettel