How to Watch the Europa League Final Around the World

The 2025 Europa League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be accessible across the globe.

James Cormack

Europa League glory will provide Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United with short-term salvation, / IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

The 2025 Europa League final may not sound particularly exciting on the surface, but the drastic difference between success and failure on Wednesday night renders the all-English duel unmissable.

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United meet in Bilbao aiming to mask horrific domestic campaigns. While we’ve seen mid-table sides prevail in this competition as of late, such as Eintracht Frankfurt (11th in the Bundesliga) in 2021–22 and Sevilla (12th in La Liga) in 2022-23, the upcoming final will either serve as salvation or one final humiliation for the participants.

These are the Premier League’s two worst-performing non-relegated teams. The scale of their underperformance has made history, and the extent of their domestic misery will be brought to light should they succumb in Bilbao. In the aftermath: a summer of deep introspection and potentially futile reconciliation.

It’s a reality neither fanbase wants to endure, but it beckons for one group. On the contrary, Wednesday’s winners, in the short-term at least, will relish the masking of chasms 2024-25 has explicitly manifested.

It’s all-or-nothing for the Premier League rivals, and here’s how you can tune into the high-stakes affair no matter where you are in the world.

When Does the 2025 Europa League Final Kick-Off?

San Mamés
San Mamés will host the 2025 Europa League final / IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

The 2025 Europa League final between Tottenham and Man Utd kicks off at 21:00 local time (8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT) in Bilbao, Spain.

The final will be held at San Mamés, home of Athletic Club, who were knocked out of the competition by the Red Devils in the semifinals.

How to Watch the 2025 Europa League Final in Europe

Country

Broadcaster

Albania

Digit-Alb, RTSH

Armenia

Fast Media

Austria

Sky Austria, Canal+, Servus TV

Azerbaijan

CBC Sport

Belarus

Okko

Belgium

RTBF, Telenet, Be TV

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

Bulgaria

bTV, A1

Croatia

Arena Sport

Cyprus

CYTA, CyBC

Czechia

TV Nova, Sport 1

Denmark

Disney+

Estonia

TV3

Finland

Viaplay

France

Canal+

Georgia

Setanta, Silknet

Germany

RTL

Gibraltar

Gibtelecom

Greece

Antenna TV, Cosmote TV

Hungary

RTL, MTVA

Iceland

Syn, Viaplay

Israel

Charlton

Italy

Sky

Kazakhstan

Qaz Sport

Kosovo

RTK, Artmotion

Latvia

TV3

Liechtenstein

blue, Sky Austria, RTL

Lithuania

TV3

Luxembourg

Be TV, RTL

Malta

PBS, Melita

Moldova

Setanta, Jurnal TV, WE SPORT TV

Montenegro

Arena Sport

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

North Macedonia

Arena Sport

Norway

Viaplay

Poland

Polsat

Portugal

Sport TV, DAZN

Republic of Ireland

Saran Media, Premier Sports

Romania

DIGI, Clever Media

Russia

Okko

Serbia

Arena Sport

Slovakia

JOJ, Sport1

Slovenia

Sportklub, Sport TV

Spain

Telefonica

Sweden

Disney+

Switzerland

blue, SRG

Türkiye

TRT

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

Ukraine

Megogo

How to Watch the 2025 Europa League Final in Africa & Middle East

Region

Broadcaster

Middle East/North Africa:

beIN

Sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport, New World TV

How to Watch the 2025 Europa League Final in the Americas

Country/Region

Broadcaster

Brazil

LiveMode, Band

Canada

DAZN

Caribbean

CPSL (Flow Sports & SportsMax)

Central America

Claro

Dominican Republic

Televideo

Haiti

Canal+

Mexico

Fox Sports, ESPN

South America (excl. Brazil)

ESPN

Suriname

ATV

USA

Paramount+, TUDN

How to Watch the 2025 Europa League Final in Asia & Pacific

Country/Region

Broadcaster

Australia

Stan Sport

Brunei

beIN

Cambodia

beIN

PR China

iQIYI

Hong Kong SAR

beIN

Indian Sub-Continent

Sony

Indonesia

beIN

Japan

WOWOW, Fuji TV, NTV

Kyrgyzstan

Quest Media

Laos

beIN

Macau SAR

TDM

Malaysia

beIN

Mongolia

Premier Sports Network

Myanmar

Canal+

New Zealand

DAZN

Pacific Islands

Digicel

Philippines

beiN

Republic of Korea

SPO TV

Singapore

beiN

Taiwan/Chinese Taipei

Elta

Tajikistan

Quest Media

Thailand

beiN

Turkmenistan

Quest Media

Uzbekistan

Quest Media

Vietnam

VTVCab, Viettel

James Cormack
James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.