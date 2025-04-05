Real Madrid 1–2 Valencia: Player Ratings As Vinicius Junior Misses Another Penalty in Shocking Defeat
Real Madrid were stunned by Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu, putting their La Liga title hopes in great jeopardy.
Fresh off playing 120 minutes against Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semifinals, Real Madrid came into their La Liga clash with Valencia hoping for a better performance. The match started off great for Los Blancos when Kylian Mbappé won his side a penalty in the 13th minute, but Vinícius Júnior failed to convert from the spot. Two minutes later, Valencia went up 0–1.
Real Madrid were whistled off the pitch at halftime, but they came out of the tunnel with their sights set on goal. Vinícius Júnior made up for his poor penalty when he got his side on the scoresheet in the 50th minute. Bellingham flicked on Luka Modrić's corner to the Brazilian, who sent the ball into the roof of the net.
Los Blancos had several golden opportunities to take the lead in the remaining 40 minutes, but they lacked the end product needed to find the back of the net for a second time. In fact, it was the visitors who bagged the winner in the 95th minute, stunning Real Madrid.
Collecting zero points at home against a team that has not won an away game all season spells disaster for Real Madrid's Spanish title defense. They were already trailing Barcelona by three points and now the Catalans have a chance to increase their gap to six points with a win against Real Betis. Like so many times this season, Carlo Ancelotti will have to answer questions about his stagnant attack, his poor defense and his primary penalty taker.
Check out the player ratings from the shocking defeat below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Valencia (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Fran González
5.1/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
6.7/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.4/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
6.7/10
LB: Fran García
7.1/10
DM: Fede Valverde
8.3/10
DM: Luka Modrić
7.8/10
RW: Brahim Díaz
6.5/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
7.3/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
7.4/10
SUB: Rodrygo (57' for Díaz)
6.9/10
SUB: Endrick (77' for Modrić)
6.1/10
SUB: Alaba (77' for Vinícius Júnior)
6.6/10
SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (77' for García)
6.4/10
SUB: Arda Güler (85' for Vázquez)
6.3/10