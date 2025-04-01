Real Madrid 4–4 Real Sociedad: Player Ratings As Los Blancos Rally to Advance to Copa del Rey Final
Real Madrid needed another chaotic comeback victory to punch their tickets to the Copa del Rey final.
Real Madrid came into the second leg of their Copa del Rey tie with Real Sociedad up 1–0 on aggregate. Los Blancos looked to secure a similar result at the Santiago Bernabéu, except it was the visitors who got on the scoresheet first. Ander Barrenetxea caught Lucas Vázquez lacking and then beat Andriy Lunin near post to bring the tie back level.
Carlo Ancelotti's men were quick to respond. From his own half, Vinícius Júnior delivered a ball with the outside of his right foot to a streaking Endrick up top, who chipped the goalkeeper to put Real Madrid up 2–1 on aggregate. The hosts held onto their lead until the 72nd minute when David Alaba accidentally put the ball into the back of his own net.
The Santiago Bernabéu was stunned just eight minutes later when Mikel Oyarzabal put the visitors up 3–2 on aggregate. Vinícius Júnior then set up Jude Bellingham at the other end of the pitch to get Real Madrid back into the game. Aurélien Tchouaméni joined in on the scoring with a header in the 86th minute, but Ancelotti's makeshift defense could not close out the game. Oyarzabal scored in stoppage time to force extra time.
Just when it looked like a penalty shootout would decide the winner, Arda Güler delivered a perfect ball from the corner flag to find an unmarked Antonio Rüdiger in the 115th minute. The center back sent a header into the back of the net to put Real Madrid up 5–4 on aggregate.
Los Blancos were nowhere near at their best, but they now get to play in their second Copa del Rey final in the last three years. They will find out their opponents for the final on Apr. 2 when Barcelona face Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano. The two sides are level on aggregate after a thrilling 4–4 draw in the first leg.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid's victory below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Andriy Lunin
5.710
RB: Lucas Vázquez
7.4/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
5.4/10
CB: David Alaba
4.2/10
LB: Eduardo Camavinga
6/10
DM: Fede Valverde
5.7/10
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.3/10
RW: Rodrygo
8.1/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8.7/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
8.910
ST: Endrick
7.910
SUB: Kylian Mbappé (66' for Endrick)
7.310
SUB: Luka Modrić (79' for Vázquez)
6.9/10
SUB: Antonio Rüdiger (91' for Alaba)
7.110
SUB: Fran García (91' for Camavinga)
6.5/10
SUB: Brahim Díaz (106' for Asencio)
6.1/10
SUB: Arda Güler (106' for Rodrygo)
7.2/10