Real Madrid 2025–26 Champions League Squad: Full List of Players
The current generation of superstars headlining Real Madrid’s Champions League squad for 2025–26 are eager to leave their mark in Europe after a season marred by failure.
Real Madrid kicked off their 2024–25 campaign with the hopes of defending their European crown. The 15-time champions only made it to the quarterfinals, though, where they were eliminated 5–1 on aggregate by Arsenal.
With Xabi Alonso now at the helm and four new signings in white, Los Blancos are eyeing redemption on Europe’s biggest stage. Much like last season, Real Madrid have clashes with Liverpool and Manchester City on their match calendar, giving the Spanish giants an early test in the league phase.
Check out the 25-player squad Alonso is relying on to deliver in the Champions League.
Player
Age
Position
Thibaut Courtois
33
GK
Andriy Lunin
26
GK
Dani Carvajal
33
RB
Trent Alexander-Arnold
26
RB
Éder Militão
27
CB
David Alaba
33
CB
Raúl Asencio
22
CB
Antonio Rüdiger
23
CB
Dean Huijsen
20
CB
Álvaro Carreras
22
LB
Fran García
26
LB
Ferland Mendy
30
LB
Eduardo Camavinga
22
CM
Fede Valverde
27
CM
Aurélien Tchouaméni
25
CM
Arda Güler
20
CM
Dani Ceballos
29
CM
Jude Bellingham
22
AM
Brahim Díaz
26
RW
Franco Mastantuono
18
RW
Endrick
18
ST
Kylian Mbappé
26
ST
Gonzalo García
21
ST
Vinícius Júnior
25
LW
Rodrygo
24
LW/RW
There are no real surprises in Real Madrid’s first Champions League squad under Alonso. Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé headline the list, joined by the club’s four new signings, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono.
The latter leads a wealth of young talent, including FIFA Club World Cup breakout star Gonzalo García, that will be called upon in Europe this season. Unlike last season, Real Madrid now have ample players that can provide a spark off the bench.
The injured Endrick, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga also made the squad despite not playing a single game this season yet. Los Blancos are hoping to have all three players back by mid-October.
Real Madrid Champions League 2025–26 Squad: Club Trained Players
Player
Age
Position
Fran González
20
GK
Javier Navarro
18
GK
Diego Aguado
18
DF
Jesús Fortea
18
DF
David Jiménez
21
DF
Joan Martínez
18
DF
Víctor Valdepeñas
18
DF
Jorge Cestero
19
M
Pol Fortuny
20
M
Manuel Ángel
21
M
César Palacios
20
M
Cristian David
20
M
Hugo de Llanos
20
M
Thiago Pitarch
18
M
Daniel Yáñez
18
F
Most Madridistas will recognize Fran González. The goalkeeper made his Real Madrid debut last season in the club’s 2–1 defeat to Valencia. Although the 20-year-old is Alonso’s third-choice keeper, he is a valuable talent to have available should the moment arise.
Joan Martínez is another standout. The 18-year-old tore his ACL last season, but has recovered and is back to climbing through Real Madrid’s ranks. The defender is one of the most exciting young players in La Fábrica.