SI

Real Madrid 2025–26 Champions League Squad: Full List of Players

Xabi Alonso hopes to lead Real Madrid back to European glory in his debut season in charge.

Amanda Langell

Real Madrid have a point to prove in 2025–26.
Real Madrid have a point to prove in 2025–26. / Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty Images

The current generation of superstars headlining Real Madrid’s Champions League squad for 2025–26 are eager to leave their mark in Europe after a season marred by failure.

Real Madrid kicked off their 2024–25 campaign with the hopes of defending their European crown. The 15-time champions only made it to the quarterfinals, though, where they were eliminated 5–1 on aggregate by Arsenal.

With Xabi Alonso now at the helm and four new signings in white, Los Blancos are eyeing redemption on Europe’s biggest stage. Much like last season, Real Madrid have clashes with Liverpool and Manchester City on their match calendar, giving the Spanish giants an early test in the league phase.

Check out the 25-player squad Alonso is relying on to deliver in the Champions League.

Real Madrid Champions League 2025–26 Squad: Full List of Players

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold will make his Champions League debut in a white shirt this season. / IMAGO/Pressinphoto

Player

Age

Position

Thibaut Courtois

33

GK

Andriy Lunin

26

GK

Dani Carvajal

33

RB

Trent Alexander-Arnold

26

RB

Éder Militão

27

CB

David Alaba

33

CB

Raúl Asencio

22

CB

Antonio Rüdiger

23

CB

Dean Huijsen

20

CB

Álvaro Carreras

22

LB

Fran García

26

LB

Ferland Mendy

30

LB

Eduardo Camavinga

22

CM

Fede Valverde

27

CM

Aurélien Tchouaméni

25

CM

Arda Güler

20

CM

Dani Ceballos

29

CM

Jude Bellingham

22

AM

Brahim Díaz

26

RW

Franco Mastantuono

18

RW

Endrick

18

ST

Kylian Mbappé

26

ST

Gonzalo García

21

ST

Vinícius Júnior

25

LW

Rodrygo

24

LW/RW

There are no real surprises in Real Madrid’s first Champions League squad under Alonso. Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé headline the list, joined by the club’s four new signings, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono.

The latter leads a wealth of young talent, including FIFA Club World Cup breakout star Gonzalo García, that will be called upon in Europe this season. Unlike last season, Real Madrid now have ample players that can provide a spark off the bench.

The injured Endrick, Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga also made the squad despite not playing a single game this season yet. Los Blancos are hoping to have all three players back by mid-October.

Real Madrid Champions League 2025–26 Squad: Club Trained Players

Fran González
Fran González has first team experience that could come in handy. / Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Player

Age

Position

Fran González

20

GK

Javier Navarro

18

GK

Diego Aguado

18

DF

Jesús Fortea

18

DF

David Jiménez

21

DF

Joan Martínez

18

DF

Víctor Valdepeñas

18

DF

Jorge Cestero

19

M

Pol Fortuny

20

M

Manuel Ángel

21

M

César Palacios

20

M

Cristian David

20

M

Hugo de Llanos

20

M

Thiago Pitarch

18

M

Daniel Yáñez

18

F

Most Madridistas will recognize Fran González. The goalkeeper made his Real Madrid debut last season in the club’s 2–1 defeat to Valencia. Although the 20-year-old is Alonso’s third-choice keeper, he is a valuable talent to have available should the moment arise.

Joan Martínez is another standout. The 18-year-old tore his ACL last season, but has recovered and is back to climbing through Real Madrid’s ranks. The defender is one of the most exciting young players in La Fábrica.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer