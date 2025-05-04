Real Madrid 3–2 Celta Vigo: Player Ratings As Kylian Mbappe's Brace Leads Los Blancos to Victory
Two spectacular performances from Arda Güler and Kylian Mbappé secured all three points for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo.
Real Madrid came into their La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo in desperate need of a bounce back after losing the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona last weekend. Although the game started off slow, Güler got the hosts on the scoresheet in the 33rd minute with another brilliant left-footed strike.
Just five minutes later, Mbappé doubled Real Madrid's lead with a piece of his own individual magic. Jude Bellingham found Mbappé on the counter attack and the Frenchman rifled a shot from distance as he was going to ground. Celta Vigo goalkeeper Vicente Guaita had no chance of stopping the effort.
Real Madrid kicked off the second half with their sights still set on goal. This time, Güler and Mbappé combined to give their team the 3–0 lead. The 20-year-old split Celta Vigo's defense with a brilliant ball into the path of Mbappé, who fired a low finish into the bottom-right corner of the net.
The game changed for the hosts when Carlo Ancelotti substituted Raúl Asencio, Los Blancos' only available first-team center back, for 20-year-old Jacobo Ramón in the 67th minute. Celta Vigo scored just two minutes later and then again in the 76th minute to cut Real Madrid's three-goal lead down to one.
Real Madrid closed out the game, though, and extended their La Liga winning streak to four matches. Still, the defending Spanish and European champions trail Barcelona by four points. The bitter rivals are once again set to clash on May 11, and the winner of El Clásico could decide which team comes out on top of the La Liga title race.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid's victory below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Celta Vigo (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Thibaut Courtois
7.3/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
7.6/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
6.9/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
7.6/10
LB: Fran García
7/10
DM: Dani Ceballos
7.2/10
DM: Fede Valverde
7.3/10
RW: Arda Güler
8.9/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
7.8/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
7.8/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
9.1/10
SUB: Jacobo Ramón (67' for Asencio)
6.4/10
SUB: Luka Modrić (74' for Ceballos)
6/10
SUB: Brahim Díaz (83' for Güler)
N/A