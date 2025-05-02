Real Madrid Injury Crisis: Every Player Out for Rest of La Liga Season
Real Madrid will be without six players, including their entire starting defense, for the rest of the La Liga season due to injury.
Very little has gone right for Real Madrid in the 2024–25 season. Not only were Los Blancos knocked out of the Champions League in the quarterfinals by Arsenal, but they also lost the Spanish Super Cup final and the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona. They also remain four points behind the Catalans in the La Liga title race.
Many of Real Madrid's struggles can be traced back to their significant injury woes that have only gotten worse as the season comes to a close. Following the Copa del Rey final, the club confirmed three more players are out for the remainder of Los Blancos' La Liga campaign.
Check out every player set to miss out on the rest of Real Madrid's season.
Antonio Rüdiger
Antonio Rüdiger revealed he had been playing with pain in his knee for over seven months. With a six-game ban ahead of him for throwing ice at referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the Copa del Rey final, the center back opted to finally have surgery for a tear in the outer meniscus of his left knee.
Rüdiger will miss the rest of the La Liga season, along with the first game of the 2025–26 season due to his suspension. The 32-year-old is aiming to recover from injury in time for the Nations League semifinals and the FIFA Club World Cup in June, but it is unclear if Real Madrid will want to risk him playing in either competition.
David Alaba
Ever since David Alaba tore his ACL at the beginning of last season, the Austrian has never fully made it back to match fitness. After suffering multiple setbacks during his initial recovery, Alaba has once again sustained a new injury that forces him back on the sidelines for the rest of the season.
Following the Copa del Rey final, Real Madrid confirmed the defender underwent successful surgery for a ruptured internal meniscus in his left knee. It is possible Alaba can feature in the FIFA Club World Cup, but like Rüdiger, the club will have the final say.
Ferland Mendy
After spending over a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, Ferland Mendy returned in the Copa del Rey final. The left back only lasted 11 minutes, though, before he was forced to come off the pitch with a new injury.
The Frenchman underwent successful surgery for a ruptured tendon in his right quadriceps muscle. Not only will Mendy miss the rest of the La Liga season, but he will also miss the FIFA Club World Cup.
Eduardo Camavinga
Just when Eduardo Camavinga was playing impressive soccer on the left flank, the midfielder suffered his third long-term injury of the season in Real Madrid's 1–0 victory over Getafe. The Frenchman was diagnosed with a complete tear of the tendon in his left abductor muscle.
The Frenchman had previously missed the start of the season due to a knee injury, then sustained a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for weeks in January and now will miss the rest of the season with the tendon injury.
Camavinga will likely not return until the start of the 2025–26 season.
Dani Carvajal
Most of Real Madrid's defensive woes can be traced back to Dani Carvajal's injury. The right back tore his ACL in October against Villarreal and will not recover in time to help Los Blancos close out the La Liga season.
The good news is that Carvajal has returned to training with the ball and is looking like an option to play in FIFA Club World Cup. All eyes will be on the Spaniard this summer, especially if Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold transfers to Real Madrid.
Éder Militão
Éder Militão tore his ACL against Osasuna a month after Carvajal suffered his ACL injury. The Brazilian's season ended in November, leaving Real Madrid with just Rüdiger as the only first-team center back available.
The ACL injury for Militão was his second in as many seasons. Still, he is on track to return in time for the FIFA Club World Cup. In the meantime, Real Madrid will continue to rely on former Real Madrid Castilla star Raúl Asencio.