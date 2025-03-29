Real Madrid 3–2 Leganes: Player Ratings As Kylian Mbappe's Brace Saves Los Blancos' Season
A late free kick from Kylian Mbappé delivered the 3–2 victory for Real Madrid, keeping the defending Spanish champions firmly in the La Liga title race.
Real Madrid returned from the international break with a match against relegation-candidate, Leganés. With the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals coming in just two days, Carlo Ancelotti opted to keep a few of his best players, including Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, on the bench. His selections paid off when 20-year-old Arda Güler won his side a penalty that Mbappé buried in the 32nd minute.
Less than 60 seconds later, Diego García found an equalizer for the visitors. Much to the dismay of the sea of white shirts at the Santiago Bernabéu, Leganés then took the lead on the brink of halftime. Real Madrid went down the tunnel trailing 1–2 as a chorus of whistles sounded from the home crowd.
The hosts started the second half with their sights set on goal, and Jude Bellingham brought Real Madrid level in the 47th minute. The England international pounced on a rebound from a few yards out and calmly found the back of the net to get his side back into the game.
The real savoir of the night, though, was Mbappé. The Frenchman scored a brilliant free kick in the 76th minute to secure all three points for the defending Spanish champions. Mbappé has now scored 33 goals this season across all competitions, matching Cristiano Ronaldo's total in his debut season in Madrid.
Real Madrid are now momentarily level with Barcelona atop the La Liga standings with 63 points. The Catalans face Girona tomorrow and could retake sole possession of first place with a draw or a victory. As of now, it looks like El Clásico could decide the La Liga title race.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid's victory below.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Leganes (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Andriy Lunin
6.5/10
RB: Lucas Vázquez
6.5/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
6.8/10
CB: Raúl Asencio
7.6/10
LB: Fran García
8.7/10
DM: Eduardo Camavinga
6.7/10
DM: Luka Modrić
6.7/10
RW: Brahim Díaz
6.9/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8.9/10
LW: Arda Güler
8.1/10
ST: Kylian Mbappé
9.1/10
SUB: Rodrygo (62' for Güler)
6.8/10
SUB: Vinícius Júnior (62' for Díaz)
6.7/10
SUB: Fede Valverde (72' for Vázquez)
6.3/10
SUB: Aurélien Tchouaméni (81' for Modrić)
N/A