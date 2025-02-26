Real Sociedad 0–1 Real Madrid: Player Ratings From Los Blancos' Clinical Copa del Rey Victory
Endrick's 19th-minute winner sent Real Madrid back to the Santiago Bernabéu with the advantage in their Copa del Rey semifinal tie against Real Sociedad.
With important La Liga and Champions League fixtures on the horizon, Carlo Ancelotti started a much-changed lineup for Real Madrid's first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, giving fringe players like Endrick and Arda Güler the nod. The decisions paid off for Ancelotti and Los Blancos just 19 minutes into the match when the 18-year-old Brazilian found the back of the net off a brilliant ball from Jude Bellingham.
Real Sociedad had the better of the chances in the remaining minutes of the half, but Andriy Lunin stood tall to maintain the visitors' 0–1 lead. Both sides came out of the tunnel with their sights set on goal in the second half, but Lunin's heroics denied the hosts while the woodwork denied Endrick his second of the night.
Once Ancelotti brought David Alaba on the pitch for Endrick in the 72nd minute, it was clear Real Madrid were content to protect their lead and leave Reale Arena with a clean sheet and the upper hand ahead of the semifinals second leg on Apr. 1. The defending Spanish and European champions now only need a draw at the Santiago Bernabéu to advance to the Copa del Rey final.
In the meantime, Los Blancos return to La Liga action against Real Betis on Saturday, Mar. 1. Three days later, they face Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.
Check out the player ratings from Real Madrid's victory below.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Andriy Lunin
8.8/10
RB: Raúl Asencio
6.4/10
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni
7.4/10
CB: Antonio Rüdiger
6.9/10
LB: Fran García
7.1/10
DM: Dani Ceballos
7.8/10
DM: Eduardo Camavinga
7.6/10
RW: Arda Güler
6.9/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8.2/10
LW: Vinícius Júnior
6.9/10
ST: Endrick
7.8/10
SUB: Lucas Vázquez (46' for Asencio)
7.1/10
SUB: David Alaba (72' for Endrick)
6.1/10
SUB: Rodrygo (84' for Güler)
N/A
SUB: Brahim Díaz (84' for Vinícius Júnior)
N/A
SUB: Ferland Mendy (88' for Camavinga)
N/A