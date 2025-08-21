Real Madrid Accused of Breaching La Liga Rules Over Franco Mastantuono Debut
Real Madrid came under fire for awarding 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono his La Liga debut despite registering the new signing as a Real Madrid Castilla player.
The Spanish giants turned heads last Thursday when they presented Mastantuono at Real Madrid City. Despite paying €63.2 million ($73.3 million) for the wonderkid from River Plate, the club did not give him a first-team squad number.
Instead, Mastantuono held up the number 30 shirt, confirming previous rumors that Los Blancos intended to register the player with their reserve team. The decision allowed Real Madrid to keep their last remaining first-team spot open in case of an additional signing before the transfer window closes.
Mastantuono still represented Xabi Alonso’s side in its La Liga opener, coming on to replace Brahim Díaz in the 68th minute. The move prompted criticism from Miguel Galán, president of the National Training Centre for Football Coaches (CENAFE).
Galán accused Real Madrid of acting in “bad faith” when registering Mastantuono as a Real Madrid Castilla player, insinuating the club has every intention of keeping the teenager with the first team.
He argues the club circumvented the rules to bypass La Liga squad number regulations, which require all first-team players to don a number from one to 25.
Osasuna did not report Real Madrid for the alleged improper fielding of Mastantuono, but other opponents in the future could, according to Galán.
“As long as the player Mastantuono does not train or participate in matches with the affiliate team, there is a substantial risk that the alignment will be challenged if he participates in official matches,” the CENAFE president wrote on X.
The approach to register Mastantuono with Real Madrid Castilla is not a new process for the Spanish giants; they did the same with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo when the Brazilian forwards joined the team as teenagers.
La Liga regulations allow players under 23 years old, who are registered with a reserve team, to feature for the first team without needing a number change, even if they cross the 10-match threshold that usually demands a player take a number no higher than 25.
Still, Galán argues that Real Madrid improperly used the system to their advantage and could face repercussions if they continue to play Mastantuono without any intention of him representing Real Madrid Castilla.