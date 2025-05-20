Real Madrid ‘Agree’ Deal That Would ‘Earn’ Man Utd Bonus
Real Madrid are reportedly nearing a deal for Benfica left back Álvaro Carreras, which would also benefit Manchester United.
It is no secret Real Madrid are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements. Los Blancos already signed Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, and are expected to welcome Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer. There is still a glaring weak spot on Real Madrid’s left flank, though, that the team is looking to upgrade ahead of the 2025–26 season.
According to AS, future Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso has his sights set on bringing 20-year-old Carreras to the Spanish capital. Negotiations between Benfica and Real Madrid are reportedly at an “advanced stage”, with both clubs discussing the final price for the player in the range of €40–50 million (£33.7-42.1 million; $45–56 million).
Manchester United are also involved in the potential deal. Benfica signed the left back from the Red Devils last summer for a €6 million (£5.1 million; $6.8 million) fee. The deal contains a buy-back clause that Manchester United reportedly have no intention of exercising. Still, its existence means the Premier League side stands to make €18 million (£15.2 million; $20.3 million) if the deal between Benfica and Real Madrid goes through.
Carreras would give Real Madrid some much-needed depth at the left back position. Ferland Mendy is injury-prone and his backup Fran García has underwhelmed in big moments. In fact, Carlo Ancelotti opted to play Eduardo Camavinga and David Alaba on the left flank over the Spaniard when Mendy was sidelined.
Los Blancos, who have rarely spent money on defenders in recent years, have shown they are now willing to break the bank to upgrade their backline. The club already triggered Huijsen’s €59.5 million (£50 million; $66.4 million) release clause, making the center back the most expensive defender in Real Madrid’s history.
Carreras could be next in line, but Benfica’s upcoming showdown with Sporting CP in the Taça de Portugal final on May 25 could delay a deal.