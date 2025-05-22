FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Favorites: Top Contenders, Predictions
The FIFA Club World Cup is set for a major transformation ahead of its 2025 edition, with FIFA significantly raising the stakes in terms of both competition and financial incentives.
Instead of the traditional seven-team format, this year’s tournament will feature a record 32 clubs, bringing together some of the biggest names in world soccer from every continent.
Adding to the excitement is a dramatically increased prize pool, now totaling $1 billion. With both the expanded format and the lucrative rewards, FIFA aims to elevate the tournament’s status to one of the most prestigious in global soccer—moving away from its previous perception as a low-stakes exhibition.
With that in mind, here are the teams and players who could shape the tournament—set to run from June 14 to July 11—as well as some potential surprise packages to keep an eye on.
Who Has Qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025?
Before we discuss the favorites, it’s important to know who has qualified for this year’s Club World Cup. Here’s the full list:
Confederation
Team
AFC
Al Hilal
AFC
Urawa Red Diamonds
AFC
Al Ain
AFC
Ulsan HD
CAF
Al Ahly
CAF
Wydad AC
CAF
Espérance de Tunis
CAF
Mamelodi Sundowns
Concacaf
Monterrey
Concacaf
Seattle Sounders FC
Concacaf
Pachuca
Concacaf
Los Angeles FC/Club América
Concacaf
Inter Miami (Qualified as Hosts)
CONMEBOL
Palmeiras
CONMEBOL
Flamengo
CONMEBOL
Fluminense
CONMEBOL
Botafogo
CONMEBOL
River Plate
CONMEBOL
Boca Juniors
OFC
Auckland City
UEFA
Chelsea
UEFA
Real Madrid
UEFA
Manchester City
UEFA
Bayern Munich
UEFA
Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA
Inter Milan
UEFA
Porto
UEFA
Benfica
UEFA
Borussia Dortmund
UEFA
Juventus
UEFA
Atlético Madrid
UEFA
Red Bull Salzburg
Top Favorites for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025
Having won the Club World Cup a record five times, Real Madrid will no doubt be among the favorites to scoop this year’s prize. Though they were second-best to rivals Barcelona in all three domestic competitions this season, Los Blancos have a remarkable ability to rise to the occasion on the world stage—further demonstrated by their record 15 UEFA Champions League titles.
Paris Saint-Germain, fresh off what was arguably their strongest campaign in years, will also be serious contenders. The French side have looked like a refreshed unit even without Kylian Mbappé—now at Real Madrid—which sets up the possibility of a dramatic twist if they manage to capture their first-ever Club World Cup title, potentially against the team now led by their former star.
Current champions Manchester City will no doubt be in the mix as well. Pep Guardiola may see the tournament as a chance to bounce back from what’s been a disappointing season by their own high standards. Meanwhile, Inter Milan come in as one of Europe’s most consistent and formidable sides over the past three years—more than capable of taking on anyone on their day.
Outside of Europe, don’t be surprised if Liga MX side Pachuca—winners of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup—or Brazilian giants Botafogo—reigning Brasileirão Série A and Copa Libertadores champions—turn a few heads. Saudi Pro League powerhouse Al Hilal, bolstered by a host of ex-European stars like Rúben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrović, João Cancelo, and Kalidou Koulibaly, will also be a serious threat.
Key Players Who Could Decide the Tournament
The aforementioned Kylian Mbappé will no doubt be one of the standout stars of the Club World Cup. The Frenchman is coming off a record-breaking debut season with Real Madrid, during which he surpassed Iván Zamorano’s long-standing record for most goals in a debut campaign for Los Blancos.
Manchester City’s hopes of reclaiming the title have been significantly boosted by the return of Rodri—the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner and Club World Cup Player of the Tournament in 2023. The elegant central midfielder, who missed much of the 2024–25 season through injury, was a huge loss for City. Now back fit, the Club World Cup offers him the perfect stage to reassert his status as the best player in the world––ahead of Madrid’s Vinícius Jr.
Other stars who could have a decisive impact include PSG’s formidable attacking trio of Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Bradley Barcola—who many are calling the most in-form forward in world soccer right now. Chelsea’s teenage sensation Estevão Willian is another name to watch. Set to join from fellow competitors Palmeiras in June, the young Brazilian is widely regarded as the most exciting talent to emerge from the country since Neymar Jr.
With the tournament being held in the United States, global attention will inevitably turn to Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi. Many believe FIFA’s expansion of the tournament and selection of the U.S. as host was partly influenced by the chance to showcase Messi on home soil.
While Inter Miami have been struggling and are unlikely to mount a serious challenge, with Messi on the pitch—even at age 37—anything is possible.
Predictions for the Next Club World Cup Winners
So, who do we think will lift the Club World Cup in 2025? To keep it real (no pun intended): Real Madrid.
The club’s record in this competition is unmatched. They’ll come into the tournament off the back of a relatively underwhelming domestic campaign, meaning they’ll have a serious point to prove—and with a red-hot Kylian Mbappé leading the line, they have the firepower to back it up.
Adding to that, they’ll be under new leadership by the time the tournament kicks off, with former midfield maestro Xabi Alonso set to take charge. Throw in some potentially big-name reinforcements—like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and maybe, just maybe, Nico Williams—and you’ve got a squad that looks simply too strong to stop.
Had Barcelona qualified, we might be having a different conversation, but as things stand, Madrid are our pick.