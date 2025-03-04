Real Madrid Become First Team in History to Reach Champions League Milestone
Real Madrid made Champions League history as soon as the first leg of their round of 16 tie kicked off against Atlético Madrid.
A packed Santiago Bernabéu eagerly awaited the opening whistle of yet another Madrid derby in the Champions League. Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid have played one another nine times on Europe's biggest stage, including two Champions League finals. Now, the La Liga rivals are battling for a spot in the quarterfinals, and Los Blancos made history along the way.
Real Madrid became the first team to play 500 games in the European competition. From the European Cup to the Champions League, the Spanish side has played more matches in the competition than any other club.
Check out how Los Blancos' historic milestone compares to other European giants:
Rank
Team
European Cup/Champions League Matches
1
Real Madrid
500
2
Bayern Munich
404
3
Barcelona
357
4
Juventus
311
5
Benfica
302
Bayern Munich are the only other team to even play 400 European Cup/Champions League matches.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S REAL MADRID WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Real Madrid Complete Champions League Record
- Games Played: 499
- Wins: 301
- Loses: 113
- Draws: 85
Over the course of their previous 499 matches, Real Madrid became the first and only team to successfully threepeat in the competition. They could also become the first team to ever top the Champions League in back-to-back seasons on two separate occasions should they win the competition this year. Real Madrid have the most Champions League titles in history as well.
How Many Champions League Titles Have Real Madrid Won?
Real Madrid have won a record 15 Champions League titles. Los Blancos have lifted the most prestigious trophy in Europe five times in the last decade alone. Real Madrid most recently topped the competition in 2024 when they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2–0 at Wembley Stadium.
AC Milan have the second most Champions League titles (7) while Liverpool and Bayern Munich each have six in their trophy cabinets.