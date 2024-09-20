Real Madrid Receives Positive Eduardo Camavinga Injury Update
Eduardo Camavinga is eyeing a return from injury ahead of the Madrid derby.
The Frenchman suffered a knee injury in training ahead of Real Madrid's clash with Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup. So far, Camavinga has missed Real Madrid's first five La Liga fixtures and its first Champions League match. The midfielder is also unavailable for Los Blancos' upcoming games against Espanyol and Alaves.
Real Madrid has greatly missed the 21-year-old's playmaking in the wake of Toni Kroos' retirement. It is no secret Los Blancos have struggled to score from open play over the last month despite signing Kylian Mbappé, and many of their issues up top stem from a lack of creativity in the midfield.
Camavinga's time on the sidelines looks to be coming to an end, though, according to Carlo Ancelotti.
"[Camavinga] will start training with the team next week," Ancelotti revealed. "He feels good. He's very important because we will be able to rotate the midfielders more."
Camavinga was even spotted training on grass today for the first time in his recovery. If all goes to plan, he could make his return for Real Madrid's match against Atletico Madrid on Sunday, Sept. 29. The midfielder's vison on and off the ball could be the difference maker against Diego Simeone's compact, unwavering defense.
Beyond his talents on the pitch, Camavinga brings much-needed depth to Real Madrid's midfield. Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni just returned from injuries in Los Blancos' UCL fixture against Stuttgart, and Dani Ceballos is also sidelined with an ankle injury for at least six weeks.
Camavinga's versatility also gives Ancelotti a back-up fullback should more injuries hit the team. The France international played as a left-back for several games last season, including both La Liga matches against Barcelona.
No matter where he plays on the pitch, Camavinga's impending return is great news for Madridistas, especially as Ancelotti's side works to close the gap to Barcelona atop the La Liga standings.