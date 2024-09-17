Real Madrid Player Ratings: Los Blancos Rally to Beat Stuttgart 3–1 in Champions League
Despite a few shaky moments, Real Madrid earned the first victory of its European title defense over the Bundesliga runner-up.
Real Madrid began its 2024–25 Champions League campaign at the Santiago Bernabéu against Stuttgart. Carlo Ancelotti's side received a huge boost with the return of Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni from injury, but Éder Militão was rested, leaving Dani Carvajal to start at center-back.
As soon as the match began, the hosts were firmly on the backfoot. Thibaut Courtois made four critical saves in the opening 30 minutes to keep Real Madrid in the game and the score level at 0–0. Carlo Ancelotti's makeshift backline looked extremely vulnerable against Deniz Undav and Enzo Millot, but neither Stuttgart player could find the back of the net.
Los Blancos grew into the game, though, and quickly turned the contest into an end-to-end affair. Real Madrid looked like it might get on the scoresheet from the spot after Maximilian Mittelstädt was whistled for a penalty, but a VAR review showed the contact to Antonio Rüdiger was minimal at best.
Just 30 seconds inside the second half, Kylian Mbappé gave his side the 1–0 lead. Rodrygo got in behind the defense on the right-wing and squared a pinpoint pass to his new teammate. Real Madrid looked well in control of the match until Undav headed the equalizer past Courtois into the top corner.
Real Madrid responded in the 83rd minute. Luka Modrić's delivery from the corner flag found Antonio Rüdiger, who headed the winning goal home. Endrick would go on to seal the game for Los Blancos in the 95th minute with a brilliant individual effort from 25 yards out, giving Real Madrid the 3–1 victory.
Real Madrid Player Ratings vs Stuttgart
Starters
GK: Thibaut Courtois – 8/10 – The goalkeeper delivered a vintage performance between the posts to keep Stuttgart off the scoresheet in the first half. The visitors could have easily scored more than one goal without Courtois' heroics.
RB: Lucas Vázquez – 5/10 – The Spaniard committed several awful giveaways that played Stuttgart in on goal. He was subbed off at halftime for Éder Militão.
CB: Dani Carvajal – 6/10 – The defender looked extremely vulnerable in his new role, especially on the counter-attack, and was lucky to have Courtois standing behind him. He did better in the second half once he was able to move back to his natural position.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger – 8/10 – Rüdiger did well against Undav in the first half as the only true center-back on the pitch. The defender also scored the winner for Real Madrid.
LB: Ferland Mendy – 5/10 – The Frenchman put forth an underwhelming performance on the left flank. He notably needed help from Vinícius Júnior to deal with the pace and skill of Millot. He was subbed off for Fran García in the 75th minute.
CM: Federico Valverde – 6/10 – The Uruguayan set the tempo of the match, but was not as involved in the attack as he usually is for Los Blancos.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni – 7/10 – In his first game back from injury, Tchouaméni played the ball over the top of Stuttgart's backline to find Rodrygo, ultimately setting up Real Madrid's first goal.
CM: Jude Bellingham – 7/10 – The midfielder created two brilliant chances for Mbappé in the first half. He was easily Real Madrid's most creative player on the pitch.
RW: Rodrygo – 7/10 – Rodrygo had one of his best games in recent memory on the right-wing. His dynamic run and accurate ball got Mbappé on the scoresheet.
ST: Kylian Mbappé – 8/10 – Mbappé scored Real Madrid's opening goal in his Champions League debut for the club.
LW: Vinícius Júnior – 6/10 – By his standards, the Brazilian had a rather quiet game and struggled to make an impact in the final third. He will be disappointed not to find the back of the net in stoppage time.
Substitutes
SUB: Éder Militão – 7/10 – Militão slotted in alongside Rüdiger after being rested in the first half and immediately brought more balance and structure to the backline.
SUB: Luka Modrić – 6/10 – In just 14 minutes after he was substituted on, Modrić provided the game-winning assist from the corner flag.
SUB: Arda Güler – 5/10 – Güler did well to get back on defense to secure Real Madrid's victory.
SUB: Fran García – 5/10 – García's work-rate and pace continues to put the pressure on Mendy for the left-back position.
SUB: Endrick – 7/10 – The teenager scored in his Champions League debut.
Manager
Carlo Ancelotti – 7/10 – Ancelotti reinserted Bellingham and Tchouaméni into his XI and reaped the rewards as his side scored three goals for just the second time this season. The manager will get the most recognition, though, for his timely and impactful subs; Modrić delivered the game-winning assist and Endrick found the back of the net.
Ancelotti's rating would be higher had he not opted to rest Militão in the first half.