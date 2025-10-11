Kylian Mbappe Decision Made After Worrying Ankle Injury Setback
Kylian Mbappé has been released from the France squad and will return to Real Madrid for treatment on an ankle injury, the French Football Federation have confirmed.
Mbappé arrived at the France camp carrying a minor issue with his ankle, the severity of which was played down by manager Didier Deschamps ahead of Friday’s 3–0 victory over Azerbaijan.
He was deemed fit enough to start and even scored in first half stoppage time, but Mbappé could not complete the game after a blow to his ankle in the 83rd minute saw him leave the pitch in obvious pain.
There will now be no further risks on Mbappé, who has been sent back to Madrid for further tests on his injury.
“Upon the French delegation’s return to Clairefontaine (Yvelines), the French team captain spoke with Didier Deschamps. He will not be able to play Monday, October 13 (8:45 p.m.) in Reykjavik against Iceland,” a FFF statement read.
“The national coach has confirmed his withdrawal. Kylian Mbappé has been released to his club and will not be replaced.”
France should have no issues navigating Monday’s game against Iceland without Mbappé, but Madrid fans will be eagerly awaiting an update on the severity of his issue ahead of a return to domestic action which inludes a meeting with Barcelona in just a few weeks.
This international break has been a bruising one for Madrid as Mbappé’s injury is the latest in a growing line of problems in Xabi Alonso’s squad.
Center back Dean Huijsen withdrew from the Spain squad earlier this week, while Friday also saw Argentina international Franco Mastantuono forced to return to his club with a muscle injury.
Madrid travel to face Getafe on Oct. 19 before a tricky visit from Juventus in the Champions League three days later, but all eyes are on Oct. 26 and the meeting with Clásico rivals Barcelona at the Bernabéu.