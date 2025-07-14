Real Madrid’s Endrick Makes ‘Firm’ Transfer Decision Amid Gonzalo Garcia’s Rise
Endrick is reportedly determined to earn a place in Xabi Alonso’s XI, ruling out any potential transfer or loan deal ahead of the 2025–26 season.
After a rather underwhelming debut season at Real Madrid, Endrick’s future is surrounded by question marks. The 18-year-old made the move to the Spanish capital last summer with the hopes of making a splash at the biggest club in the world, but he spent more time on the bench than on the pitch.
To make matters worse, Endrick picked up a hamstring injury at the end of the 2024–25 season and therefore could not feature in the FIFA Club World Cup. Alonso instead gave 21-year-old Gonzalo García the opportunity to impress in the United States, and the Real Madrid Castilla product went on to record five goal contributions in six appearances.
García’s four goals at the Club World Cup were just three less than Endrick’s entire haul from his debut campaign. The Brazilian is now potentially looking at another season where he is at the bottom of his manager’s depth chart.
Despite the less-than-ideal circumstances, AS report Endrick has “ruled out” any loan move and wants to stay with Real Madrid for the upcoming season. Even though the teenager would likely earn much more playing time at another club, he is “confident” he can “turn his luck around” under Alonso.
Endrick’s decision could contradict what the club wants, though. Real Madrid are reportedly open to a loan for the striker so he can properly develop his game. With Kylian Mbappé and now García ahead of him in Los Blancos’ pecking order, Endrick would once again be relegated to brief cameo appearances off the bench.
With less than six weeks until the start of the 2025–26 La Liga season, Real Madrid will have to make a decision regarding Endrick’s future sooner rather than later. Regardless of whether the Brazilian stays at the club or plays elsewhere for a year, he will likely not find himself a focal point in Alonso’s plans moving forward.