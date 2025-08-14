Real Madrid Icon Reveals What Liverpool Can Expect From Florian Wirtz
Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos has revealed that Liverpool have signed a “very special player” in Florian Wirtz and believes he made the right decision by joining the Premier League champions.
Liverpool beat the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City to Wirtz’s signature earlier this summer after agreeing a £116 million transfer fee inclusive of add-ons with Bayer Leverkusen.
The attacking midfielder is one of the brightest talents in world football and was crucial to Leverkusen’s tremendous domestic double in 2023–24, with Liverpool willing to smash their transfer record to recruit the Germany international.
The Reds have already witnessed glimpses of Wirtz’s genius in preseason—including an assist in last weekend’s Community Shield—and his compatriot and former international teammate Kroos believes Liverpool have hit the jackpot with their new No.7.
“You’re a very special player, on so many levels,” Madrid icon Kroos said of Wirtz after the 22-year-old was named Kicker’s Footballer of the Year for 2025. “When I first saw you play football, I immediately noticed that you have more than just that certain something.
“Your sense of moving in the right spaces, your first touch, your final pass, and even your finishing—everything is special. And then there’s your mentality! You have the conviction in your own qualities, and you radiate that.
“You don’t take any nonsense—you carry a small but incredibly important portion of arrogance within you, which I hope you never let go of. In my opinion, you’ve done everything right by moving to Liverpool FC, and it’s underpinning your mindset and conviction.”
Wirtz will be aiming to make an immediate impression on Liverpool supporters when he steps out at Anfield for his Premier League debut on Friday night, with the Reds hosting Bournemouth in their opening game of the season.
Liverpool supporters can expect plenty from their new recruit given he managed 34 goals and 33 assists across his last two seasons with Leverkusen.