Real Madrid ‘Join Man Utd, Man City’ in Race for PSG’s Champions League Hero
Real Madrid have been credited with interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Still only 26 years old, Donnarumma enjoyed an excellent individual campaign with the French giants, regularly catching the eye in his side’s journey to Champions League glory with a series of excellent performances.
Behind the scenes, Donnarumma is weeks away from entering the final year of his contract in Paris. Manchester City and Manchester United have both been speculatively named as suitors of the goalkeeper, who has openly admitted he “does not know” what the future holds for him.
PSG are keen to keep hold of Donnarumma but, if the Italy international does hit the market, La Gazzetta dello Sport expect Madrid to join the bidding.
While Madrid do still have faith in Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian has just turned 33 and is obviously approaching the end of his time at the club, with Donnarumma seen as an ideal successor, with the chance to snap up a bargain signing of obvious appeal.
There is plenty of interest in Donnarumma from across Europe. Several Premier League sides are thought to be tracking the situation, while Bayern Munich are also named as suitors in their ongoing search for the heir to 39-year-old Manuel Neuer.
Donnarumma is thought to be giving preference to PSG in negotiations over his future, but his high wage demands are thought to be complicating matters, and it is even suggested that the Italy international may be interested in a new project after finally steering PSG to Champions League glory.
The towering shot-stopper joined PSG on a free transfer in the summer of 2021, racking up 154 appearances across all competitions. During his time in France, he has lifted four league titles to go along with his new European crown.