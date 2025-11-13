Real Madrid Star Rules on Lamine Yamal Over Spain ‘Betrayal’
Real Madrid center back Dean Huijsen came to the defense of Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal amid accusations from the Spain national team camp that they had been “betrayed” by the Catalan club over the teenager’s international involvement.
Spain’s national team doctors were thought to be eager to keep Yamal in November’s squad despite lingering injury concerns, but La Roja manager Luis de la Fuente allowed the Barcelona star to withdraw from international duty to avoid further conflict.
Yamal’s fitness has been the cause of a rift between the RFEF—Spanish soccer’s governing body—and Barcelona after he sustained a persistent groin injury during the September international break. The Catalan club accused Spain of mismanaging the 18-year-old’s injury issues after he played twice in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers despite receiving pain-killing injections.
The Barça ace sat out October’s internationals, but was once again called up by La Roja for the current November period. However, with his fitness issues ongoing, he withdrew from the Spain squad on Monday.
Spain’s medical staff have “felt betrayed” by Barça following the handling of the Yamal feud, and were “so angry” that they recommended the teenager stay with the national team as he was potentially able to play Spain’s second November match against Türkiye next Tuesday, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The topic of Yamal was unsurprisingly lumbered upon Huijsen who batted away the rancor. “Lamine is a normal kid, he’s 18 years old. Sometimes things get blown out of proportion,” the sage 20-year-old told Radio MARCA.
Unlikely Peacemaker Emerges in Yamal Feud
However, eager to defuse tensions between the RFEF and Barcelona, De la Fuente decided to ignore the advice of his medical team, instead allowing Yamal to withdraw “despite being annoyed” by the situation himself.
The Spain manager spoke openly to media about the bizarre nature of the conflict, with discussions between Barça and the RFEF having taken place behind the scenes in an attempt to de-escalate the dispute.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has publicly defended Yamal amid the ongoing squabble, stating: “It’s commendable that he’s playing during his recovery. I’m delighted with him. As a footballer, he’s a genius and he needs to be protected. He hasn’t yet reached his peak. He’s the best in the world in his position.”
Yamal will miss World Cup qualifiers with Georgia and Türkiye as Spain look to confirm their place at next summer’s tournament, but the rest will do him good ahead of Barça’s upcoming fixtures against Athletic Club and Chelsea after the international break.