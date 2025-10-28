Real Madrid Legend Defends Vinicius Junior’s Behavior in El Clasico
Toni Kroos jumped to the defense of former Real Madrid teammate Vinícius Júnior after the Brazilian’s controversial actions during El Clásico.
Vinícius’s outburst stole some of the shine away from Real Madrid’s first victory against Barcelona in over a year. The winger left the pitch visibly enraged and went straight down the tunnel after Xabi Alonso substituted him in the 72nd minute.
Speaking on his podcast, Einfach mal Luppen, Kroos gave his thoughts on the altercation.
“When you play an exceptional game, especially in a match like this, you’re not happy [to be taken off],” Kroos revealed via MARCA. “I also never liked to be substituted. But to be fair, I never went straight to the dressing room after.”
“You can always judge from the outside. But I like to have present that, in reality, nobody except those who are there, in El Clásico, in front of 80,000 fans, up 2–1, know that the last thing you want is to be substituted.”
“That emotion, nobody that judges it in the end can imagine it. The majority of those who judge it [Vinícius’ emotion] simply can’t put themselves in his shoes.”
The legendary German midfielder also delivered a message to his former teammate.
“Cooling down and with some distance, he’ll probably think, ‘Well, I can contain my anger a bit more.’ I can understand it, but how it looks in pictures, it’s not ideal. However, I want to signal that it’s an exceptional emotional situation when you’re down there in a game like that.”
Kroos: Don’t Take Everything Too Seriously
Although there’s reports of a strained relationship between Vinícius and Alonso, Kroos believes this is a situation that won’t have strong repercussions within Real Madrid’s dressing room.
“I’ve lived it many times, you don’t have to always take things too seriously. Managers also tend to not do it, especially the ones that are former players.”
Alonso admitted he’ll have a conversation with the Brazilian to address the situation, but also downplayed the importance of the incident and believes there won’t be a lasting problem.