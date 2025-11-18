Real Madrid Legend Opens Door for Sensation Return Under Xabi Alonso
As his contract with Al Ittihad winds down, Karim Benzema admitted a move back to Real Madrid is “possible” as long as Florentino Pérez remains club president.
Question marks surround the future of the 38-year-old striker, who is in the final 12 months of his deal with Al Ittihad. Despite dismissing retirement rumors, Benzema’s future remains uncertain without a new contract in place.
Instead of rushing into a new deal with the defending Saudi champions, the Frenchman is weighing his options, including a grand return to Real Madrid for a reunion with former teammate Xabi Alonso.
“If Florentino is still there, [a transfer] is possible. We talk, and it’s possible,” Benzema told AS. “I’m a Madridista. I feel it inside. Madrid is still my city. I feel like a Madridista and a Madrileño. We’ll see. If he’s there … ”
The No. 9 is among the best to ever don the white shirt for Los Blancos. Benzema won 25 trophies in his 14-year stint with Real Madrid, including five Champions League titles and four La Liga titles, and lifted the Ballon d’Or in 2022.
He is also the club’s second all-time leading goalscorer with 354 goals to his name, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo.
Benzema: Considering ‘Everything’ When Deciding His Future
Benzema revealed he is entertaining talks with multiple clubs, stressing he has “options in Europe.” The forward did not say whether one of those advanced options is Real Madrid, but he is not ruling out any move.
“I have to consider everything, choose well, see where I feel good, without forgetting that I feel very good [at Al Ittihad] and receive a lot of affection,” Benzema said.
“But we’ll see. They ask things of me and I give things back. It’s fifty–fifty. But there are options.”
A move back to the Spanish capital for Benzema might seem unrealistic, but it is no secret Real Madrid have been longing for a true No. 9 over the last season-and-a-half. The club lacks a true goalscoring presence inside the box, someone to get on the end of crosses or position themselves to create dangerous chances.
It remains to be seen, though, if Benzema’s 46 goals in 75 appearances for Al Ittihad will be enough to give the Spanish giants pause.