Real Madrid Next Five Games: February and March 2025 Match Schedule
Real Madrid's next fives matches include high stakes La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League fixtures that could determine Los Blancos' season.
Real Madrid's February has been full of highs and lows. Carlo Ancelotti's men advanced to the Champions League round of 16 after emphatically defeating Manchester City 6–3 on aggregate in the knockout phase playoffs. Their domestic campaign, though, took a major hit. Los Blancos dropped points in three of their four La Liga matches.
Still, there is all to play for in both the Spanish top-flight and Europe. Plus, the Copa del Rey semifinals are swiftly approaching. Real Madrid's upcoming matches have the power to make or break the club's quest for its first ever treble.
Real Madrid Next Five Games: February 2025 Match Schedule
- Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Real Sociedad: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT kickoff (Copa del Rey semifinals first leg)
Real Madrid Next Five Games: March 2025 Match Schedule
- Saturday, Mar. 1 vs. Real Betis: 12:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. GMT kickoff (La Liga)
- Tuesday, Mar. 4 vs. Atlético Madrid: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT kickoff (Champions League round of 16 first leg)
- Sunday, Mar. 9 vs. Rayo Vallecano: 12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT kickoff (La Liga)
- Wednesday, Mar. 12 vs. Atlético Madrid: 4 p.m. ET/9 p.m. GMT kickoff (Champions League round of 16 second leg)
Why Was Real Betis vs. Real Madrid Rescheduled?
Real Madrid were originally set to take on Real Betis on Sunday, Mar. 2, but the game will now unfold the day prior so both Los Blancos and Atlético Madrid have the same amount of days rest before the first leg of their Champions League clash.
If Real Madrid had kept their scheduled match for Sunday, they would have had one day less to rest and prepare for the Champions League compared to Diego Simeone's men, who play Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, Mar. 1. Now, both teams play their La Liga fixtures on the same day to ensure competitive integrity.