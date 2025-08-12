Rodrygo Issues Two-Word Response to Man City Interest
Rodrygo has appeared to pledge his commitment to Real Madrid in the face of interest from Manchester City, with a report revealing Pep Guardiola’s personal plea to the Brazil international.
With City agreeing to loan out Jack Grealish and progressing in talks to sell both Savinho and James McAtee, to Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest respectively, the Manchester outfit are understood to be considering a move for Rodrygo, who is described as a “dream target” for Guardiola.
The links came one week after it was claimed that Rodrygo had already decided to stay and fight for his future in Madrid, aware he faces a battle to prove himself to new manager Xabi Alonso after a summer which brought limited minutes at the Club World Cup.
Taking to social media ahead of Wednesday’s friendly against WSG Tirol, Rodrygo posted an image advertising the game, but his choice of the message, “HALA MADRID,” accompanied by a white heart could be interpreted as an indication of his loyalties.
Reflecting on Rodrygo’s uncertain future in Madrid, MARCA reveal a phone conversation between the Brazil winger and City manager Guardiola back in 2024 after the two sides met in the Champions League knockout stage.
Guardiola is said to have spoken at length to Rodrygo and his entourage about a possible move to City. At the time, the 24-year-old was not interested—his love for Madrid is no secret—but a significant drop in minutes could force him into a rethink.
Fabrizio Romano adds that Guardiola is now “pushing” for City to make a move for Rodrygo, who will be allowed to leave Madrid if he requests an exit and a significant bid arrives.
A price tag of €100 million (£86.5 million, $116.2 million) has been set by Madrid. Los Blancos are happy to hold on to Rodrygo, who has not yet communicated a strong interest in leaving.