Real Madrid Receive Injury Boost Ahead of Champions League Opener
Two of Real Madrid's most important players are back from injury just in time for the Champions League.
Real Madrid's midfield has not been at full strength since August. Jude Bellingham, the reigning La Liga Player of the Season, suffered a muscular injury in his right leg that kept him sidelined for weeks. Aurélien Tchouaméni then picked up a foot injury over the international break. Even Dani Ceballos sustained an ankle injury that will keep him off the pitch for up to two months.
Los Blancos have done just enough in their recent La Liga fixtures to keep the gap to Barcelona at just four points, but the Champions League presents a different challenge that requires Carlo Ancelotti's men to be at their best.
Another makeshift midfield seemed like Real Madrid's only option in its upcoming match against Stuttgart, but Bellingham and Tchouaméni returned to full training with the team.
The club also released its official squad for its upcoming Champions League clash with the Bundesliga runner-up and both players were included on the list.
If both Bellingham and Tchouaméni get the nod in Ancelotti's starting lineup on Tuesday, Real Madrid will play just its third game with its strongest XI on the pitch. Expect Arda Güler and Luka Modrić to come off the bench.
On paper, Stuttgart is one of Los Blancos' tougher teams to face out of their eight opponents in the league phase. The defending Champions League winners must also play Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta in the coming months.
The club always has high expectations in the UCL and anything other than collecting three points in its opening match, especially with Bellingham and Tchouaméni back, would be a disappointment.