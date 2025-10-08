Twelve Real Madrid Players on International Duty: Countries, Games, How to Watch on TV
Twelve Real Madrid players are set to take center stage for their countries during the October international break.
After securing a 3–1 victory over Villarreal and reclaiming the top spot in La Liga, a handful of Xabi Alonso’s best left the Spanish capital to represent their respective national teams over the next two weeks.
From 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers to international friendlies, the called-up players will be in action across Europe, Asia and South America during the brief pause to the 2025–26 domestic season.
Although the likes of Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde all remained in Madrid, 12 stars, including Kylian Mbappé, will look to help their national teams to significant victories in October.
Here’s a complete guide on how to keep up with every Real Madrid player during the October international break.
Every Real Madrid Player Called-Up for October International Duty
Player
Country
Competition
Kylian Mbappé
France
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Eduardo Camavinga
France
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Dean Huijsen
Spain
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Gonzalo García
Spain U-21
International Friendly / 2027 U-21 Euro Qualifier
Thibaut Courtois
Belgium
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Arda Güler
Türkiye
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
David Alaba
Austria
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Vinícius Júnior
Brazil
International Friendlies
Rodrygo
Brazil
International Friendlies
Éder Militão
Brazil
International Friendlies
Franco Mastantuono
Argentina
International Friendlies
Brahim Díaz
Morocco
International Friendly / 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Real Madrid are well-represented across the globe in October, with players from eight different countries earning call-ups. Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga, who are with the France national team, headline the list, though the former is still dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against Villarreal.
Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Éder Militão, meanwhile, are back with the Brazil national team after being left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad last month. The Seleção might not have the high stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches of France, Belgium, Türkiye, Spain, Austria and Morocco, but their international friendlies are taking them to Asia.
Alonso will hope to avoid any major injuries to his star players this break, especially Dean Huijsen and David Alaba given Real Madrid’s already undermanned defense.
Full List of October International Matches Featuring Real Madrid Players
France (Mbappé, Camavinga)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Match Type
Azerbaijan (H)
Oct. 10
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Iceland (A)
Oct. 13
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Spain (Huijsen)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Match Type
Georgia (H)
Oct. 11
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Bulgaria (H)
Oct. 14
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Spain U-21 (García)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Match Type
Norway U-21 (H)
Oct. 10
3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
International Friendly
Finland U-21 (H)
Oct. 14
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST
2027 U-21 Euro Qualifier
Belgium (Courtois)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Match Type
North Macedonia (H)
Oct. 10
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Wales (A)
Oct. 13
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Türkiye (Güler)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Match Type
Bulgaria (A)
Oct. 11
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Georgia (H)
Oct. 14
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Austria (Alaba)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Match Type
San Marino
Oct. 9
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Romania
Oct. 12
2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. BST
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Brazil (Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Militão)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off
Match Type
South Korea (A)
Oct. 10
7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST
International Friendly
Japan (A)
Oct. 14
6:30 a.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. BST
International Friendly
Argentina (Mastantuono)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off Time
Match Type
Venezuela (H)
Oct. 10 / Oct. 11
8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
International Friendly
Puerto Rico (H)
Oct. 13 / Oct. 14
8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST
International Friendly
Morocco (Díaz)
Opponent
Date
Kick-Off
Match Type
Bahrain (H)
Oct. 9
3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
International Friendly
Congo (H)
Oct. 14
3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST
2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier