Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Alaves: Mbappe Availability Holds Key for Alonso
Amid an injury crisis and a slump in form, Real Madrid face Alavés on Sunday evening with Xabi Alonso’s job as manager hanging in the balance.
The 15-time Champions League winners were booed at the Bernabéu on Wednesday night after falling 2–1 to Manchester City, fueling talk of a crisis inside the Spanish capital. Los Blancos have managed just two wins in their last eight matches, dropping points against Liverpool, Rayo Vallecano, Elche, Girona, Celta Vigo and most recently, the Cityzens.
The team is in desperate need of three points if they want to remain in the La Liga title race with Barcelona, who sit atop the standings with a comfortable four-point gap. Alonso also needs to deliver a statement result or he risks losing his place on the touchline at the biggest club in the world.
Beating Alavés will be anything but easy for Real Madrid, though. The club will be without the injured Éder Militão, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga, while Kylian Mbappé and Antonio Rüdiger remain as doubts. Fran García, Álvaro Carreras and Endrick are also unavailable due to suspension.
Here’s how Real Madrid could line up for the La Liga clash.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Alaves (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian has kept just two clean sheets in his last seven appearances through no fault of his own.
RB: Federico Valverde—It might not be his desired position, but Valverde is Real Madrid’s best—and only—option to get the nod at right back. The only way the midfielder can avoid it is if Alonso deploys a back three.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—With Rüdiger not fully fit, Tchouaméni will say goodbye to the midfield and return to his emergency center back duties.
CB: Raúl Asencio—After a pitiful Club World Cup campaign, the Real Madrid Castilla product has done well to regain the trust of Alonso. Asencio’s physicality could be the key to locking down Lucas Boyé.
LB: Dean Huijsen—The Spaniard is in line to make his first appearance in three weeks, but it might come at left back due to the club’s defensive crisis.
CM: Dani Ceballos—As long as Camavinga remains out and Tchouaméni is needed in defense, Ceballos starts in the midfield. The ex-Arsenal man will hope to put in a better performance than his efforts against Man City.
CM: Arda Güler—The 20-year-old must put his recent struggles behind him and prove to Alonso he can excel in a deeper role.
AM: Jude Bellingham—The No. 10 would love nothing more than to erase his second-half blunder against the Cityzens with a goal on Sunday.
RW: Rodrygo—It would be harsh to overlook Rodrygo after his scintillating midweek performance. The Brazil international is coming off scoring his first club since March.
ST: Gonzalo García—Opportunities to lead Alonso’s line do not come often, and Gonzalo needs to unlock his brilliant Club World Cup form to make a statement in what could be his second consecutive start.
LW: Vinicius Junior—The pressure is on Vinicius Jr to carry Mbappé’s goalscoring load, but the winger has not found the back of the net in his last 12 appearances for Real Madrid.